The Super League Dream Team (so far): three Hull FC, two Hull KR, four Wigan…

We’re eight games into the new Super League season – the table is starting to take shape, and so are the key performers.

There have been a number of exceptional players inside the opening two months of the campaign at a variety of clubs.

Which got us thinking.. what would the Super League Dream Team of 2025 so far look like? With players from a plethora of different clubs, here’s the 13 we’ve gone for!

Do let us know below in the comments section if you disagree!

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

There have been some sensational performers at fullback across Super League so far in 2025 but our clear pick here is Wigan superstar Field.

Tries in clutch moments, his biggest performances in the biggest games.. Field is once again the best number one in Super League this year.

2. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

The form of Hull’s young players perhaps goes unnoticed given the way their overseas stars are performing.

But Martin has been one of the standout wingers so far in 2025 with some brilliant displays.

3. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Another fairly straightforward pick for us – and another pick from the reigning champions. Wardle is one of the classiest and best centres in Super League, backed up by his early-season form for the Warriors.

4. Oliver Gildart (Hull KR)

And it’s another former Wigan man who joins Wardle in the centres. Gildart looks to be getting back to somewhere near the form he was showing when he was at the peak of his game for the Warriors and for his country.

5. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

It’s been an underwhelming season for Sam Burgess’ Warrington so far – but the form of winger Matty Ashton has at least been a highlight.

6. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

A debatable selection? Maybe to some people. But Connor has been absolutely magnificent for the Rhinos so far in 2025 since making the move across West Yorkshire.

He looks to be one of several players who is thriving under the leadership and guidance of Brad Arthur.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

It was a straight shoot-out in the halves between two players at two Hull clubs: but we’ve just – just! – given the nod to the reigning Man of Steel.

Aidan Sezer was very close to getting the nod, but Lewis has continued where he left off in 2025 with some fantastic performances.

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

Probably the easiest pick of the lot as it stands. The best prop forward in the competition: and currently, it’s not even close. Ese’ese has been a revelation.

9. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

There was another Hull FC contender in the mix here with new signing Amir Bourouh. Edwin Ipape is also showing great form at Leigh Leopards.

But we’re just giving the nod to Litten, who has been a talismanic figure for the Robins thus far. He’s stepped up even further in the absence of Michael McIlorum in the last couple of weeks, too.

10. Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors)

Picking the second prop was a difficult choice. Mike McMeeken has been senastional at Wakefield Trinity, as has Sauaso Sue at Hull KR.

But given Wigan’s problems in the pack so far in 2025, we’re going with Walters – who has emerged into a very impressive and important figure for Matt Peet’s side this season.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Nsemba has picked up where he left off last year, in short. Some imperious displays – the best back-rower in Super League once again.

12. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

A second Leeds inclusion in the shape of McDonnell. Like Connor, he’s excelled under Brad Arthur this year and merits his spot as it stands.

13. John Asiata (Hull FC)

There were eyebrows raised at Hull’s decision to sign Asiata: but boy, has it paid off. He’s slotted in seamlessly with John Cartwright’s side and looks every inch the player he did in his peak at Leigh.