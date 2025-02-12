The 2025 Super League season is set to be one of the most exciting in the competition’s history, with storylines as far as the eye can see and some of the game’s biggest players on show.

And that got us thinking – with so much talent in Super League these days, what would happen if we did an NFL-style fantasy draft with all the players that will be playing in 2025?

It was incredibly tough, but we love a challenge – so we set our team on with it in the run-up to Thursday night’s season-opener. The rules are explained below – we’d love you to let us know which team is the best in our all-new comments section, or on social media!

Go on, we can handle it.

How it works

All three of our team – Aaron Bower, Ben Olawumi and Louis Chapman-Coombe – will take it in turns to pick a Super League player for their team. Once that player has been selected, they belong to that team and that team alone: there are no duplicate picks!

There is also a strict limit of no more than three players from any one club: a quota, if you will. It means you can’t pick 13 Wigan Warriors players and expect to be crowned the winner!

Every round will have a different draft order. So in Round 1, Louis picks first, then Ben, then Aaron. In Round 2, it’s Ben, then Aaron, then Louis. And in Round 3 it’s Aaron, then Louis, then Ben. The process is repeated all the way through to the 13th and final pick.

And that’s it! At the end, we’ll decide who has the best team by throwing it out to you on social media: and inviting you to comment below with who the winner is!

One thing is for sure, with the quality on show in Super League this year, it will be three mighty good teams no matter what!

We’ll also provide sporadic updates after Rounds 4 and 8 with how the teams are unfolding. So, without further ado..

The Draft

Round 1: Louie: Bevan French, Ben: George Williams, Aaron: Junior Nsemba

Round 2: Ben: David Armstrong, Aaron: Mikey Lewis, Louis: Elliot Minchella

Round 3: Aaron: Edwin Ipape, Louis: Lachlan Lam, Ben: Rhyse Martin

Round 4: Louie: Luke Thompson, Ben: Liam Marshall, Aaron: Jai Field

That’s the first four rounds picked.. and here’s how the teams look!

Aaron: Jai Field, Mikey Lewis, Edwin Ipape, Junior Nsemba.

Ben: David Armstrong, Liam Marshall, George Williams, Rhyse Martin.

Louie: Bevan French, Lachlan Lam, Luke Thompson, Elliot Minchella.

Round 5: Ben: Luke Yates, Aaron: Marc Sneyd, Louis: Paul Vaughan

Round 6: Aaron: Matty Lees, Louis: Matty Ashton, Ben: Brodie Croft

Round 7: Louie: Dean Hadley, Ben: Daryl Clark, Aaron: Jake Wardle

Round 8: Ben: Nene Macdonald, Aaron: Ryan Hall, Louis: Danny Walker

Eight rounds in – and things are starting to fill out! Five rounds left..

Aaron: Jai Field, Ryan Hall, Jake Wardle, Marc Sneyd, Mikey Lewis, Matty Lees, Edwin Ipape, Junior Nsemba.

Ben: David Armstrong, Liam Marshall, Nene Macdonald, George Williams, Brodie Croft, Luke Yates, Daryl Clark, Rhyse Martin.

Louie: Matty Ashton, Bevan French, Lachlan Lam, Luke Thompson, Danny Walker, Paul Vaughan, Dean Hadley, Elliot Minchella.

So at this stage, Aaron needs a centre, a winger, a prop, a second-rower and a 13. Ben needs exactly the same, while Louis requires a fullback, two centres, a winger and a second-rower. The final five picks are crucial..

Round 9: Aaron: Peta Hiku, Louis: Ash Handley, Ben: Oliver Partington

Round 10: Louie: Harry Newman, Ben: Tevita Pangai Jr, Aaron: Josh Charnley

Round 11: Ben: Tesi Niu, Aaron: Kallum Watkins, Louis: Jake Connor

Round 12: Aaron: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Louis: Lachlan Walmsley, Ben: Tom Johnstone

Round 13: Louie: Kelepi Tanginoa, Ben: Liam Farrell, Aaron: Morgan Knowles

Aaron: Jai Field, Ryan Hall, Jake Wardle, Peta Hiku, Josh Charnley, Mikey Lewis, Marc Sneyd, Matty Lees, Edwin Ipape, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Junior Nsemba, Kallum Watkins, Morgan Knowles.

Ben: David Armstrong, Liam Marshall, Nene Macdonald, Tesi Niu, Tom Johnstone, George Williams, Brodie Croft, Luke Yates, Daryl Clark, Tevita Pangai Jr, Rhyse Martin, Liam Farrell, Oliver Partington.

Louie: Jake Connor, Matty Ashton, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Lachlan Walmsley, Bevan French, Lachlan Lam, Luke Thompson, Danny Walker, Paul Vaughan, Dean Hadley, Kelepi Tanginoa, Elliot Minchella.

We’re pretty happy with all those teams – but there can only be one winner! So it’s up to you to decide..