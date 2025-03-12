Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves did not vote in favour of proposals that have led to the return of Nigel Wood as the interim chair of the Rugby Football League.

The RFL confirmed to clubs on Tuesday that a set of proposals tabled by Leigh Leopards and Batley Bulldogs had been voted through via proxy, negating the need for a proposed Council meeting at Wakefield Trinity on Wednesday afternoon.

Those proposals called for the removal of Simon Johnson and Sally Lindsay, which both already occurred in the days leading up to the meeting. But crucially, the remaining two proposals called for an implementation committee to be created that would conduct a review of the sport.

Derek Beaumont and Gary Hetherington would head up that club-led committee and appoint both the chair of it and an interim RFL chair until July. They then confirmed on Wednesday that individual would be Wood – who will step aside from his role at Bradford as a result.

With Super League clubs’ votes counting heavily in the weighting of Council voting, it effectively meant that the support of the likes of Leigh and Leeds was always going to be influential. Clubs including Hull KR, Hull FC and St Helens also supported the proposals.

But Love Rugby League has been told that two clubs who did not vote in favour were the two who recently took Super League to Las Vegas: the reigning champions, Wigan, and the Wolves.

They did not feel comfortable supporting the proposals that involved a potential return of Wood, even on an interim basis.

There was a growing acceptance across the sport that change of some level is required in regards to a change in governance. That is, in effect, why Johnson went before Wednesday’s meeting: he knew he would lose a vote of no-confidence with most, if not all, Super League clubs going against him.

But Wood’s return was slightly more divisive, it has emerged – with at least two of the competition’s big hitters deciding against submitting votes that supported the proposals.

Love Rugby League has been told by senior officials at the RFL that Wood’s potential return will categorically only be interim. The governing body subsequently revealed in a statement on Wednesday the search for a permanent chair will be ‘rigorous and transparent’.

They said: “As per the third resolution, Derek Beaumont of Leigh Leopards and Gary Hetherington of Leeds Rhinos will now appoint the Chair of an Implementation Committee to conduct a review of the sport – with the findings to be reported to and approved at the next scheduled Council meeting in July 2025.

“The Implementation Committee will constitute club representatives alongside RFL Board representation – and “it is in the interests of the game for the review to be transparent, well structured, fairly conducted and rigorous in both its delivery and the reporting of findings”.

“The Chair of the Implementation Committee will be installed as Interim Chair of the RFL until July.

“With the RFL Board now consisting of two independent Non-Executive Directors – Dr Cherrie Daley and Julia Newton – in addition to the RFL CEO Tony Sutton, and the Interim Chair, it has been agreed that the process of recruiting a Senior Independent NED should begin immediately.

“Both that process, and the recruitment for the permanent RFL Chair position (to be commenced following the July Council meeting) will follow a rigorous and transparent procedure, in line with procedures followed for appointment of previous RFL Chairs and in accordance with the Code for Sports Governance.”

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont, in communication to clubs earlier this month, promised that the proposals would safeguard and strengthen the long-term future of rugby league. And Beaumont’s drive for change at the top has secured widespread support.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Every club’s standout player after opening month as Man of Steel candidates emerge

👉🏻 Wigan Warriors icon says club ‘bigger than 80s heyday’ after Las Vegas trip

👉🏻 Who wins: A team of Leeds Rhinos past players or Leeds Rhinos 2025?

👉🏻 Will Super League Grand Final be impacted by new Old Trafford plans?