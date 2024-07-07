The stars that hit milestones during Salford Red Devils’ narrow win against Hull FC

Salford’s Marc Sneyd & Hull FC’s Ligi Sao both hit appearance milestones during the pair’s dramatic Round 16 clash on Sunday afternoon, which the Red Devils won 22-20.

Responsible for 10 of Salford‘s 22 points, and orchestrating proceedings throughout, Sneyd picked up yet another man of the match award from Sky Sports come the final hooter as he and his team-mates made it four wins in a row.

Victory far from came easily though, with Hull leading for much of the first half and then mounting a late comeback with Ben Reynolds missing two conversions.

One of those being converted would have taken the contest into Golden Point extra time, and both sailing between the sticks would have seen FC become just the second club to leave The Salford Community Stadium with a win this season – after Wigan Warriors on two occasions.

But the hosts held on in the end, and below, we take a brief look at the appearance milestones hit by Sao & Sneyd on an eventful afternoon.

RELATED: Hull FC weigh up move for Salford Red Devils half-back as part of recruitment strategy

Ligi Sao

Hull forward Sao made his 150th senior career appearance, with 96 of those – including his 150th on Sunday – now coming for the Black & Whites since joining them in 2020.

The Auckland-born Samoa international has also featured for the Combined Nations All Stars side during his time in the British game, lining up against England in 2022.

Prior to joining Hull, Sao made 47 NRL appearances between Manly Sea Eagles & the New Zealand Warriors.

Below is a breakdown of how the 31-year-old has reached 150…

Ligi Sao’s first 150 senior career appearances

96 for Hull FC (2020-2024)

26 for New Zealand Warriors (2016-2019)

21 for Manly Sea Eagles (2013, 2015)

6 for Samoa (2018, 2022)

1 for Combined Nations All Stars (2022)

RELATED: Hull FC suffer injury blow during Salford Red Devils clash

Marc Sneyd

Chairman Adam Pearson presents Marc Sneyd with a special jersey to mark his 300th Super League appearance this afternoon 🤝 Congratulations, Sneydy 👏 ⚫️⚪️ #COYH | @ecostrad pic.twitter.com/oGUSLXvAbQ — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) July 7, 2024

On a day which also saw Salford celebrate the work of the emergency services and the life of Rob Burrow as the rugby league icon’s funeral took place, Sneyd marked his 300th Super League appearance with a sterling showing.

Having come through the youth ranks with the Red Devils (then City Reds) and made his first 50 senior appearances in their colours before departing, the 33-year-old returned in 2022, and has now made 113 appearances in Super League for the club.

But the club he’s made the most Super League appearances for to date are, coincidentally, Hull. Including all play-off and Super 8s fixtures, he featured 161 times for the Airlie Birds between 2015 and 2021.

Below is a breakdown of how the playmaker has reached 300…

Marc Sneyd’s first 300 Super League appearances (including play-off matches & Super 8s fixtures)

113 for Salford Red Devils/City Reds (2010-2013, 2022-2024)

161 for Hull FC (2015-2021)

26 for Castleford Tigers (2014, loan)

RELATED: Sky Sports pundit names Super League stars of 2024, including ‘Man of Steel elect’