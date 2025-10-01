St Helens coach Paul Wellens has perhaps dropped a telling hint that he will still be the head coach of 2026 after the club confirmed the arrival of forward Jacob Host for next season and beyond.

The 29-year-old South Sydney Rabbitohs forward has agreed to move to Super League from the start of next year, after agreeing a two-year deal with the Saints.

But bizarrely, there is still no clarity on whether Wellens will be his coach or not from the club, who have made no indication publicly about whether he will continue into 2026.

However, Wellens was asked by Love Rugby League on Wednesday what qualities Host would bring to the Saints and in doing so, admitted he had personally held conversations with the forward: a clear hint that he may well remain involved next year.

Wellens said: “He’s a big body, a hard-working middle and he can play on the edge too. He brings some real versatility to us. I’ve had some conversations with him and he’s a really good character who is going to add a lot to us.

“Having spoke to him, he’s got a real appetite to want to win: he comes here really motivated and he wants to be successful and you can never have too many of those. His quality as a player is there but nearly every single person we’ve spoke to have only spoken highly of him.”

Wellens also insisted it was not a certainty that Host was a direct replacement for outgoing second rower Joe Batchelor.

He said: “Not necessarily. He’s been playing back row but he can play middle as well. We’ve got Shane Wright now and when you’re assembling a squad now you can give yourselves options and rotation.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 ‘Clear breach’: Top sports lawyer slams ‘bizarre’ Leigh Leopards threat

👉🏻 Exclusive: Shaun Wane delivers Jake Connor England verdict as George Williams fitness update given

👉🏻 Hull FC star opens up on football heartbreak fuelling Super League success as accolade eyed up

👉🏻 When squads for 2025 Ashes Series will be named as coaches face selection headaches

👉🏻 Ten NRL stars ‘set to defect’ to rebel rugby competition as warning over ‘consequences’ made