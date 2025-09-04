The remarkable 78-year record Leeds Rhinos broke in Huddersfield win as title credentials outlined

Leeds Rhinos have yet again showcased their title credentials tonight, breaking a 78-year record in their 26-0 win over Huddersfield Giants at the Accu Stadium.

Winning has become a habit for Brad Arthur’s side now, with Leeds on a run of five-straight wins in Super League to put them within touching distance of a second-placed finish. That would also ensure a home semi-final for the first time since 2017, the year they last won the Grand Final.

This victory takes Leeds to 36 points, level with Wigan Warriors in second.

Leeds Rhinos break 78-year record with Huddersfield win

While Leeds might not have been at their brilliant attacking best for the full 80 minutes, they were once again rock solid in defence as they kept Huddersfield reduced to 0 points. This nilling in isolation is a great success for Leeds, but it also helped them break a 78-year record.

Statistician and Leeds Rhinos supporter @lufcstats has told Love Rugby League that this is the first time Leeds have won back-to-back competitive league games without conceding a point since March 1947, following their 34-0 win over Hull FC last weekend as well.

Within this recent run of wins, Leeds also kept Hull KR scoreless for 77 minutes in their 28-6 win two weeks ago and kept Castleford on zero for 75 minutes in their 64-6 win at Wheldon Road in round 22.

Numbers behind Leeds’ record-breaking defence

Leeds’ defence has arguably been the key factor behind their success this season, and that was again on full display tonight. Across the game against Huddersfield Giants, Leeds notched 269 completed tackles, while only missing 34.

Around that, Andy Ackers led the way for the Rhinos team with 37 tackles, while fellow forwards Kallum Watkins, James McDonnell, Mikolaj Oledzki and Morgan Gannon also hit high numbers, with Watkins making 31, Oledzki and McDonnell 27 and Gannon 20.

In the backline, Brodie Croft led the way with 18, while centres Harry Newman and Ned McCormack both made 16 apiece.

