Super League faces a critical week in the competition’s history, with seemingly just days left to accept the terms of an historic partnership with the NRL.

Clubs have broadly supported those terms – right up until the possible forced inclusion of London Broncos into the top flight, which would make it a 15-team competition.

That creates a number of logistical and scheduling issues – and so much more, too. So how could Super League make the necessary changes to adhere to the NRL’s request, and keep a fair and honest calendar and competition at the same time?

Here’s a look at the five big issues: and how to solve them.

Magic Weekend

We’ll start with the obvious, as it’s been cited and questioned publicly by Derek Beaumont on Sunday: what on Earth happens to Magic Weekend?

It’s currently the bonus fixture in the calendar, which was due to be the case again in 2027. It could still be unchanged, but with an odd-numbered amount of teams in Super League, someone has to sit it out.

Again, on the face of it: fine. London have already volunteered to do it. But then they would play fewer games than everyone else and whether bye rounds – more on those later – reward teams with 0 or 2 points, it’s going to mean London play 26 times in the current format, and everyone else plays 27.

Solution: Magic has to become a home game for seven teams. Then it’s one of two bye rounds for London rather than an extra third. The seven clubs in question who forfeit home advantage won’t like it as they’ve budgeted for a certain amount of home games – but there is a potential answer to that..

How many games?

As we’ve mentioned, unless you take a radical change and go to a points-per-game/percentage format – which would be a disaster and only used in Covid out of necessity – you can’t really have a competition with one team playing fewer games than everyone else. So it’s clear: you have to make it an even-numbered amount of games.

Solution: The obvious number is 28. 14 at home, 14 away. The NRL might enjoy doing a random draw where you don’t play every team twice but there has to be an understanding of British sporting culture if they are serious about this deal. British competitions in almost every sport are built on parity: you play every team at home, and you play every team away. 15 teams means 28 games and two bye rounds. But..

Finding the extra week

28 games is perfectly fine. It actually means seven teams get an EXTRA home game up to 14 if, as discussed above, we go with Magic Weekend as a home game for seven of them. They stay on 13, which they’d have budgeted for this year anyway.

But there is a problem: you have to find an extra week in the calendar here. The Grand Final date has already been announced and there’s no mid-season international window again (sigh). So with the allocated rounds for the Challenge Cup, it means we can work backwards and deduce we are starting in the second weekend in February.

But there is a possible tweak..

Solution: Super League clubs come into the Challenge Cup a round later. Let’s be honest, the concept of bringing them in to play lower league teams has not really had the desired effect many hoped anyway. You can’t start later, so you have to start earlier. The real dramatic option would be a midweek round.. but good luck selling that.

The Challenge Cup format

So, we have to change the cup yet again. The current incarnation of the format is done so the 13 Super League teams (Toulouse don’t enter) join 19 survivors from the earlier rounds to make a last 32.

If they come in a round later, it means you have to get to a point where only TWO lower league teams get through to the last 16 to join the aforementioned 13 Super League teams, and the newly-added London Broncos.

Solution: It’s a hot mess. It would devalue the cup and mean the lower league teams almost play to a complete conclusion. This is the one that will be really difficult to work out format-wise.

Central distribution

What’s also important to work out here is how much money Super League clubs are getting. There’s going to be an uplift but it’s not going to be quite as high if you are adding another team.

Of course, London could volunteer to come in some or all of it like York and Toulouse did this year. But that’s unlikely, Love Rugby League understands.

Solution: Two-fold. If the NRL are so intent on getting them in, they fund London. If not, the pie gets split 15 ways. Clubs were expecting an uplift with the NRL money to around £1.9million next year, up from £1.3million this year. That would likely change to £1.8million with London.