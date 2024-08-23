Hull KR can strengthen their grip on spot in Super League’s top two on Saturday, but to do so, they’ll need to do something they’ve not achieved in over 11 years – win at St Helens.

Saturday afternoon’s Round 23 clash on Merseyside will be the Robins‘ 17th visit to the Totally Wicked Stadium and their 14th there against Saints..

That tally includes games against Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and bitter rivals Hull FC which were held behind closed doors there during the 2020 campaign as the game felt the effects of the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Incredibly, of KR’s 16 games at the 18,000-capacity venue to date, they have won just ONE.

The OUTRAGEOUS streak Hull KR are bidding to end in St Helens clash

Having lost their first game at the Totally Wicked – against occupants Saints – 34-28 in June 2012, the Robins’ sole victory came at the second attempt almost a year to the day later.

On June 28, 2013, Craig Sandercock’s side picked up a 24-12 victory against the Red V with Alex Brown, Travis Burns and Greg Eden all grabbing tries.

That night, Michael Dobson also kicked six goals for the visitors, who saw both Burns and Mickey Paea sin-binned. Current Saints boss Paul Wellens was also shown a yellow card by referee Robert Hicks!

But since then, every one of KR’s trips to the Totally Wicked Stadium has ended in defeat, regardless of the opponent they’ve faced there.

The closest the East Hull natives have come to success was against Saints during that aforementioned 2020 season.

Behind closed doors on September 11 that year in a Round 12 encounter, Theo Fages’ drop goal earned the hosts a 21-20 victory in the first period of Golden Point extra time.

Dean Hadley, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Ethan Ryan had all crossed for tries for Tony Smith’s side that evening, with Will Dagger kicking four goals.

Those points cancelled out the ones scored by Saints via tries from Regan Grace, Alex Walmsley and Jack Welsby and four goals from Lachlan Coote.

But in a game which saw Kevin Naiqama shown a yellow card, the Robins still ended up on the wrong side of the scoreline thanks to Fages’ match-winning heroics.

Based on current form, KR head into Saturday night’s clash in WA9 as the favourites. History though doesn’t agree.

