The 2026 Super League Dream Team has officially been revealed, with Leeds Rhinos dominating this year’s team with a whopping six selections.

This year, a new system was devised to put the team together, with a variety of different outlets and individuals contributing. That included the Man of Steel panel, the general public and a panel of journalists within the sport: which included some of our team at Love Rugby League towers.

In total, 12 journalists were asked to pick their teams, with their combinations worth a total of 30 per cent of the overall vote for the Dream Team in 2026. And incredibly, only ONE player was selected by all 12 journalists.

That player? Leeds Rhinos winger Maika Sivo.

Sivo has had an unbelievable season and he finished the season as the top try-scorer in the competition with 29: one clear of his Leeds team-mate and another man who was included in the Dream Team in Rhinos star Brodie Croft, who scored 28.

But Sivo missed the latter part of the season due to a broken arm, meaning his try tally is even more impressive given the amount of games he played in 2026.

That record, and his overall performances, have been ultimately recognised by the 12 journalists who were asked to pick their Dream Team too, with every single one of them opting to include him on the wing in their respective sides.

Wing was one of the easiest positions to select in the eyes of the media too, with the other winger in the side, Wigan Warriors star Zach Eckersley, gaining 11 selections out of a possible 12.

Eckersley was the only player to get a clean sweep of five votes out of five from the esteemed Man of Steel panel that selected their Dream Teams too, with Sivo unable to get the full five votes.

Croft, incidentally, had 3/5 Man of Steel panel members voting for him, with seven out of the 12 journalists asked to contribute putting the Leeds Rhinos star in their team.

Wakefield Trinity prop Caleb Hamlin-Uele was also a popular selection with the Man of Steel panel too; four of the five in question put him in their teams after a super season on an individual level for a player who may yet be part of England’s squad for the Rugby League World Cup.