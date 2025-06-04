Both Hull KR and Warrington Wolves look set to head into Saturday’s Challenge Cup final with huge considerations surrounding injury gambles.

Warrington will play star half-back George Williams less than eight weeks removed from ankle surgery – while Rovers are considering bringing Michael McIlorum into their Wembley 17 despite him rupturing a bicep just six weeks ago.

Both players would be ahead of their original scheduled return if they did play: McIlorum by a significant period of well over a month.

And it isn’t the first time clubs have gambled with the fitness of a star man going into the cup final: and it doesn’t always go to plan..

Gavin Miller (1986)

Hull KR had only gone a year without a major trophy by the time of the 1986 Challenge Cup final against Castleford at Wembley.

However, they were dealt a huge blow on the eve of the game when Australian forward Miller suffered a hamstring injury. Undeterred, Rovers decided to tape Miller up and deploy him at 13.

It didn’t work. The Robins lost 15-14 in a thrilling contest and Miller told League Express in recent years:

“I had a discussion with Roger [Millward], and we decided to do it. I was up all night, icing it, working on the leg. But if I had my time again, I wouldn’t play.”

Lachlan Coote (2019)

The Saints attempted to rush Coote back from injury to make the 2019 final against Warrington Wolves: and it backfired.

Coote wasn’t at his best, nor were the Saints – and they were beaten by the Wire at Wembley.

Albert Kelly (2015)

Another lesson for Hull KR from the annals of history – although this time, the decision didn’t really impact the outcome.

Rovers were well beaten by Leeds in 2015 – nobody needs reminding of the scoreline. Star half-back Albert Kelly hadn’t played for four weeks and in the run-up to the final, Chris Chester admitted he was unlikely to make Wembley.

However, he was named in Rovers’ squad and started at half-back: but he wasn’t his usual self. That said, nobody in the Hull KR side was that day.

Paul Sculthorpe (2008)

St Helens’ legendary captain and forward had spent large stretches of the 2008 season injured but attempted to recover in time to feature against Hull FC at Wembley.

He played the week before, but wasn’t 100 per cent fit – and Sculthorpe would injure his shoulder in the opening minutes of the match: which proved to be his final game as a professional.

The Saints won the game, but it was a disappointing end to a glittering career.

Keith Senior (2005)

The most infamous gamble of them all – and a title both Hull KR and Warrington remains with Leeds and Keith Senior after this weekend.

Senior injured his ankle just eight days out from the final in a game against Bradford, and took pain-killing injections just to be ready for the game against Hull at Cardiff.

And it didn’t work out as planned. Senior was visibly off the pace in the first half, and didn’t come back on after half-time.

“I’ve let myself down and I’ve let the team down,” he would later reflect. “The ankle’s been well all week and in the warm-up everything seemed fine. In hindsight, it might not have been the best thing to do.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Every Hull KR major final defeat since 1985 as Rovers eye up history

👉🏻 Five possible full-back options England could turn to after Jack Welsby blow

👉🏻 Former Hull FC man handed huge suspension for shocking incident

👉🏻 Early Las Vegas 2026 ticket sales revealed as Hull KR, Leeds make huge start