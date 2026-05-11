The Love Rugby League podcast is back for another episode – with plenty of fallout coming from the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Aaron and Matt delve into Matt Peet’s comments that caused uproar, as well as Sam Burgess’ captain’s challenge thoughts.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show.

Matt Peet caused a storm by claiming St Helens have lost their identity, but does he have a point?

Is that captain’s challenge becoming too much of a nuisance? Sam Burgess certainly thinks so.

We have more detail on the Brodie Croft transfer situation, with Warrington Wolves chasing the Leeds Rhinos halfback.

It’s a big week when it comes to Super League and NRL partnering up, we have more

To watch this week’s episode, simply click below – and please don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to the show!