The LRL Podcast: Have St Helens lost their identity? Brodie Croft latest
The Love Rugby League podcast is back for another episode – with plenty of fallout coming from the Challenge Cup semi-finals.
Aaron and Matt delve into Matt Peet’s comments that caused uproar, as well as Sam Burgess’ captain’s challenge thoughts.
Here’s what’s on this week’s show.
- Matt Peet caused a storm by claiming St Helens have lost their identity, but does he have a point?
- Is that captain’s challenge becoming too much of a nuisance? Sam Burgess certainly thinks so.
- We have more detail on the Brodie Croft transfer situation, with Warrington Wolves chasing the Leeds Rhinos halfback.
- It’s a big week when it comes to Super League and NRL partnering up, we have more
To watch this week’s episode, simply click below – and please don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to the show!