The LRL Las Vegas Diary: Media day musings, VIP spotting and 2026 plans

Seven nights in Sin City is not for the faint of heart, but Ross Heppenstall is there all week for Love Rugby League.

In the first instalment of his diary from Vegas, he pulls back the curtain on preparations for Saturday’s historic quadruple header.

Having arrived in Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, and then had a broken night’s sleep due to jetlag, Wednesday was my first full day here.

It was good timing actually as Wednesday afternoon was the media launch of Saturday’s quadruple header at Allegiant Stadium.

It took place at the Red Tail Sports Bar at Resorts World, a plush complex comprising three luxury hotels, numerous casinos, bars and a nightclub, Zouk. I am staying in Conrad Hotel in Resorts World along with all six men’s teams who are here to play at the weekend.

You cannot move without bumping into someone from the rugby league fraternity and the launch event at Red Tail drew plenty of media and fans from far and wide.

The legendary James Graham is here as are many other well-known faces of the game from both sides of the world.

Remember Royce Simmons the ex-St Helens coach? He was at the launch.

And of course all the NRL’s top brass were present – Peter V’landys, Andrew Abdo and John Vellis – along with the Wigan Warriors hierarchy of Kris Radlinski, chairman Chris Brookes and owner Mike Danson.

Danson is a small, reserved man but the Wigan-born owner of the Warriors and Wigan Athletic is also a billionaire. We exchanged some small-talk and Danson seemed to be enjoying himself and soaking it all in. He was not the only one.

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick, much like Radlinski, is a top operator and was also busy doing the rounds.

A handshake here, a backslap there, a quick word with a journalist or counterpart from the NRL, Karl and Rads are never far from the action at these type of events.

The day had begun with an 8am (US time) Zoom call with Wolves assistant coach Martin Gleeson who spoke of his delight at boss Sam Burgess being granted a visa to travel to the USA. Finally.

Warrington’s squad will train with Penrith Panthers on Thursday but Wednesday was their day off.

I met for lunch with a few other members of the UK rugby league press pack at the Dawg House Saloon, a Nashville-themed sports bar.

We saw a few Wire stars strolling around the casino, mixing with fans, posing for pictures and happily chatting away.

Thousands of English rugby league fans are out here, not just Wigan and Warrington supporters.

There are a huge number of NRL fans and plenty of Kiwis – no surprise there given that the New Zealand Warriors are playing on Saturday.

MORE VEGAS: Matt Peet makes huge admission on Wigan Warriors future ahead of Las Vegas trip

The team captains were introduced on stage at the launch and Wigan fans made themselves known, chanting loudly when Liam Farrell emerged.

Wire skipper George Williams, a Wiganer, was booed as usual by fans of his former club but he laughed it off and was even seen chatting with a few of his tormentors afterwards!

Brian Carney was dressed as Elvis Presley and many NRL media – television reporters and newspaper journalists – were there to cover the launch.

Here we are in the entertainment capital of the world and two rugby league teams from small towns in north-west England are about to take centre stage in Saturday’s opener.

Wigan captain Farrell, grinning from ear to ear, described it as “bonkers” and that felt about right.

There is no doubt that this event has the potential to grow year on year.

This is year two of a five-year deal the NRL has to play in Vegas and it is to be hoped that two Super League will again be involved in 2026.

I overheard some fans plotting their trip to Sin City for next year, which tells you all you need to know about the vibe out there.

The famous Vegas Strip has been heaving with NRL and English rugby league fans and Saturday should be off the scale in terms of atmosphere in this amazing city. Bring it on.

