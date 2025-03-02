In the final part of his Las Vegas diary, Ross Heppenstall takes in Saturday’s four-game spectacular and saw Wigan Warriors show their champion pedigree by thumping Warrington Wolves 48-24.

But it was a sorry tale for England women who were hammered 90-4 by Australia Jillaroos while Canberra Raiders and champions Penrith Panthers prevailed in the two NRL fixtures..



Anticipation and excitement had been growing all week in the build-up to gameday because this was the reason why everyone – players, coaches, supporters and journalists – was in Vegas.

Most people have spent a few days here before gameday to soak up the sights of Sin City. And why not? My Aussie colleague Steve Mascord is based in London but is spending a whole month in the States.

Steve and his wife Sarah flew to New York and drove to Vegas over six days, stopping at various cities en route. Mascord, as many people reading this will know, is a seasoned rugby league hack but also a huge rock music fan.

Next week, he and Sarah will set sail from Miami, Florida for the ‘Monsters of Rock Cruise’ where they will visit the Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas.

It’s not a bad life!

I got an Uber from my hotel to the ground at just after 11am, arriving in plenty of time for the Wigan-Warrington game which kicked off at 1.30pm (US time).

Allegiant Stadium is quite incredible in so many aspects – the facilities, the roof, the pitch. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium bears some striking resemblances, although the home of NFL outfit Las Vegas Raiders is a level above.

As has been the case all week, thousands of English rugby league fans were everywhere you looked.

Not just followers of Wigan and Warrington, but supporters of pretty much every club in the British game, plus many amateur teams too.

All proudly resplendent in their jerseys and some carrying flags and banners bearing the name of their towns and districts.

The press box was near the top of the stand and provided a bird’s eye view of the action. Wigan, of course, ran out worthy victors and their fans were noisy throughout – even before their team cantered to a 48-24 victory.

The scoreline flattered Wire somewhat.

The Warriors were 42-0 after 53 minutes and Sam Burgess’ men scored four tries in the final quarter, having long since surrendered the points.

In the post-match press conference, Peet was asked if he planned to celebrate the win on the famous Strip, a four-mile stretch of casinos and bars on Las Vegas Boulevard.

“Strippers?” queried Peet with raised eyebrows.

Cue laughter all round.

Whether or not he was being mischievous, or had simply misheard the question, did not matter. Peet’s team had just won handsomely in the entertainment capital of the world and the stage was his.

“I will go with the flow,” added the 40-year-old with a huge smile. “I’ve enjoyed it, the game was great and I will follow the lads’ lead now. They’ve fully earned it.”

In the second game, Canberra Raiders beat the New Zealand Warriors 30-8.

Both teams were well supported, particularly the men from Auckland, but Ricky Stuart’s Green Machine were worthy victors.

It was great to watch an NRL game in person for the first time.

The media interest, the razzamatazz, and the vibe around the NRL is pretty cool and to be around it this week has showed how big the game is Down Under.

England’s women were next up and of course they crashed to a record 90-4 defeat in the first meeting between the nations since 2017.

It was painful viewing as Stu Barrow’s team shipped 17 tries but there was a consolation when Georgie Roche – a respected figure down under where she has won the NRLW title with Newcastle Knights – scored in the last minute.

Roche, though, was in tears at the end of a humbling that will deep scars on some players.

In stark contrast, the Penrith-Cronulla game was the closest of all; a contest of real intensity and a pleasure to see Nathan Cleary in the flesh as the Panthers won 28-22 with an attendance of 45,209.

And with that a tumultuous chapter closed. Las Vegas 2025 was over.