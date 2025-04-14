Luke Robinson’s Huddersfield Giants are in a difficult spot at the start of the new Super League season: with their seventh straight loss on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants are suffering horrendously with injuries and the absence of key players is not helping their case whatsoever.

But with defeat to Catalans Dragons on Sunday, the Giants joined an unwanted club – with this only the eighth time this century a Super League side has lost their first seven league matches at the start of a new season.

And the omens don’t look too great for what could follow over the rest of this season if history is anything to go by. Here’s the last seven teams to do it..

London Broncos (2024)

Incredibly, it’s the third straight year someone has lost their first seven matches – with London Broncos also doing it in 2024.

They ultimately finished bottom of the league on points difference behind Hull FC – although it didn’t matter in terms of relegation, as they were consigned to the Championship under IMG’s gradings.

Wakefield Trinity (2023)

The previous season, another team lost their first seven matches – and in 2023, it was decisive in terms of relegation as Wakefield Trinity finished bottom of the league.

Mark Applegarth’s side produced a stirring mid-season revival to claw themselves back into contention and potentially pull off a great escape, but their start cost them, as they finished last.

London Broncos (2014)

Back in the days of a 14-team Super League – the last season that number was used – London started 2014 with seven straight losses: though they weren’t actually bottom of the league at that stage.

That’s because Bradford Bulls had been deducted six points, leaving them trialing the Broncos’ total of zero.

However, come the end of the year, London’s start cost them: they finished bottom, with just one win to their name.

Celtic Crusaders (2009)

In 2009, relegation from Super League wasn’t an option given the licensing system. But a slow start still cost Celtic Crusaders dearly in terms of their final league position. They also lost their first seven – and finished eight points behind 13th-placed Salford.

Huddersfield Giants (2007)

It’s not actually the first time Huddersfield have started a season so badly – but if there is hope to be had, it’s in their own poor start 18 years ago.

That year, the Giants lost their first seven games – but they would go on to improve hugely as the season went on: so much so, they made the play-offs, finishing fifth! So all hope is not lost just yet..

Leigh Centurions (2005)

Leigh are a very different beast these days, performing with great aplomb in Super League’s upper echelons.

But 20 years ago, their first campaign in Super League was a miserable one as they were relegated straight back to the Championship. They finished the season with just five points.

Castleford Tigers (2004)

The previous year, it was Castleford who started so poorly, losing every one of their first seven matches.

And it was costly. They were relegated to the Championship having finished just two points behind Widnes Vikings, and three behind London Broncos.

So the omens, all things considered, are not great for the Giants.