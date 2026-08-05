We’re now just a few months out from a Rugby League World Cup – but sadly, there will not be as much vibrancy in the event this year, with a reduced line-up.

The 2021 event, which was deferred for a year due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, was hugely memorable for a number of minor nations including the likes of Greece and Jamaica.

And while they don’t fall under the ‘minor’ tag, the fact Scotland won’t be at this year’s tournament for the men’s event is a real shame, not least because they could field a pretty incredible team.

Here’s the strongest 17 they could put out..

With thanks to the incredible He Can Play For account X for providing the lists – please do follow and support their work!

1. Taine Tuaupiki

The Warriors fullback looks set for a bright future in Auckland, having committed his long-term future to the club at the start of this season.

2. Robert Derby

Yes, the Cowboys winger may well have represented Papua New Guinea on multiple occasions – but he too is another who could feature for the Bravehearts if he ever fancied a change of allegiance!

3. Stephen Crichton

Trust us, it’s surprised us as much as it’s surprised you! But the Samoan superstar who lit up the last World Cup is indeed qualified for Scotland through his family heritage. Imagine that!

4. Jake Wardle

Slightly less surprising is another of the world’s premiere centres, Jake Wardle, being eligible for Scotland. His older brother Joe made multiple appearances for the national team during his own playing career.

5. Tom Johnstone

Johnstone is eligible for a number of nations, including Germany and, of course, England. But the list also includes the Scots!

6. Tash Wood

There is a slight dearth in terms of eligible half-backs for the Scotland team in 2026 – so we’ve gone with Tigers pivot Tash Wood to take up one spot..

7. Hugo Savala

..while Roosters star Hugo Savala takes on the other role alongside him.

8. Sam Luckley

Into the pack, and there’s an all-Super League front row – starting with Geordie Sam Luckley, who can count on his Scottish heritage for a call-up if he ever fancied it.

9. Daryl Clark

The St Helens hooker was called up for Scotland at the very start of his career but never made an appearance for the nation. He did, however, represent his Scottish heritage when he played for the Combined Nations All Stars a few years ago.

10. Alex Walmsley

Yes, another Saints man in the shape of Walmsley can also feature!

11. Buster Hindmarsh

The surname will certainly be familiar; Buster’s father Nathan was another who could have played for Scotland due to his family heritage. Buster is currently in the Panthers’ reserve grade setup in the New South Wales Cup.

12. Oryn Keeley

Young Storm forward Oryn Keeley also makes the back row.

13. Alec MacDonald

No surprise given his surname! But Storm forward Alex MacDonald, a mainstay of their team in recent years, is another who could choose to pursue a Scottish call-up if he wanted.

Subs: Bailey Hayward, James Bell, Campbell Graham, David Klemmer

There’s plenty of experience on the bench too – including some big names from both Super League and the NRL. We think it’s a pretty handy team!