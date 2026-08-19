Warrington Wolves picked up a huge win against Hull KR at the home of the Super League champions on Tuesday night – but it could come at a cost for both clubs.

There are injury and suspension fears aplenty for both teams heading out of a chaotic and dramatic game at Craven Park, which the Wire emerged triumphant through to keep their hopes of top spot alive.

But there are some huge disciplinary calls to be made as and when – which could impact the Robins’ run-in significantly in particular. Here’s what happened.

George Williams and Sam Stone

It was pretty inconsequential in the end given everything that followed, but George Williams was one of two Warrington players pinged for a high shot on Rovers fullback Arthur Mourgue.

In truth, it was the Stone one which looked a little bit worse later on in the first half, and it could well lead to a charge for the overseas forward that would leave him sweating.

But both players may have a watchful eye on the verdicts, whenever they drop.

Sauaso Sue

Into the really serious stuff, now. Rovers will be sweating over a few individuals that were in the thick of it on Tuesday night, with forward Sauaso Sue chief among them.

His shot on James Bentley midway through the first half was penalised on the field, but it wasn’t deemed serious enough to warrant a card.

However, the fact it was penalised, despite both players dropping in collision, means it’s going to get looked at in closer detail. Don’t be surprised to see him charged.

Tevita Pangai Jr

Bentley was in the middle of a few heated challenges on Tuesday – as was Rovers prop Tevita Pangai Jr. In fact, we’ve got TWO moments that could leave him in real jeopardy of a ban.

First and foremost, his shot on Bentley after the Warrington forward pinched the ball from Mikey Lewis will definitely be looked at – it had a touch of malice about it, in truth.

But in the second half, the forward also took Jordy Crowther out off the ball. They are two moments that realistically, will lead to at least one charge. And that is important, irrespective of how serious the sanction is.

Crucially, Pangai Jr’s points tally stands at 11.75 after he carried nine forward following his monster ban that he has only just returned from; that means if he gets a charge of any kind, it’s yet another two-match suspension.

Mikey Lewis

Of course, Rovers’ talismanic half-back is in real danger here too after returning with a controversial moment that led to him being sin-binned.

Lewis left the ground with both feet and made contact with Ewan Irwin, earning him a yellow card. It was dangerous, and it’s going to lead to some real worry over yet another ban.

That’s because, just like with Pangai Jr, Lewis has a sufficient amount of points on his record that any charge of any kind will trigger another suspension. We’ve explained that here.

And if it does happen again, it’ll lead to serious debate over Lewis.