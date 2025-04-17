Mason Lino’s drop goal won an absolute thriller for Wakefield Trinity against their nearest and dearest in Castleford Tigers at Belle Vue on Thursday night, and ended an absolutely dismal run in the process.

Trinity trailed 12-0 at the break in the first game of the Easter weekend in Super League’s ‘Rivals Round’ having conceded three tries in the first 40.

Cas though failed to convert any of those three tries, and Trinity pulled off a remarkable late comeback with Lino’s drop goal icing a 13-12 win after tries from Harvey Smit Max Jowitt.

Daejarn Asi’s last-gasp attempt at a drop goal to level things up for the visitors was dragged wide, meaning Wakefield could celebrate a first win against the side that share a postcode with them since July 2022.

But more importantly, they could celebrate a first success on home soil against the Tigers since September 2013!

The horrific run Wakefield Trinity ended with dramatic Castleford Tigers victory

No fewer than TEN straight encounters between the pair at Belle Vue had gone the way of the Fords prior to kick off on Thursday night, with Trinity’s last victory on home soil in the derby coming on September 8, 2013.

The two rivals meet again at Magic Weekend at the start of next month, and Daryl Powell’s Trinity side will again hope to get the better of the Tigers.

Thursday night’s win was only Wakefield’s fourth in the two side’s last 27 meetings, and only their second in the most recent 21!

Powell’s side have also finally got the ‘home hoodoo’ of 2025 off their back, with Thursday’s comeback bringing a first win at Belle Vue since returning to Super League.

They had lost four matches across all competitions on home soil this term prior, suffering defeat against Hull KR, St Helens and Hull FC in Super League as well as against Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

