The highest-attended game in every Super League season with one fixture DOMINATING

Clubs and fans alike are currently preparing for the 30th year of Super League, with pre-season already well underway and friendlies set to begin next month.

Below, we look at all 29 editions of the competition so far since its beginning back in 1996, and run through each year’s highest-attended game.

As you might expect, there’s one fixture in particular which has absolutely dominated the British game since the dawn of the summer era.

The derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens has claimed top billing in 16 (SIXTEEN!) of the 29 Super League seasons to date, including in each of the most recent three.

Elsewhere, all-West Yorkshire clashes between Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls were the most popular in the early years of Super League, while the only other pairing with more than one top spot is another derby between Hull FC and Hull KR.

Beyond that, there are just four other pairings that have ended as the highest-attended game this year, and one of those is actually Super League‘s highest-ever attendance.

That, and everything below, excludes play-off games and Magic Weekends.

So, without further ado, here is the list in full…

1996: Wigan 35-19 St Helens (20,429 – June 21)

ON THIS DAY 1996 Craig Murdock scores during a 35-19 victory over St Helens at Central Park. pic.twitter.com/6YjgGU9RRL — Wigan RL History (@WiganRLHistory) June 21, 2021

1997: Leeds Rhinos 16-32 Bradford Bulls (19,137 – June 29)

1998: Bradford Bulls 6-26 Leeds Rhinos (19,188 – April 12)

1999: Bradford Bulls 19-18 Leeds Rhinos (24,020 – September 3)

2000: Bradford Bulls 26-28 Leeds Rhinos (21,237 – July 30)

2001: Wigan Warriors 22-22 St Helens (21,073 – April 13)

2002: Wigan Warriors 48-8 St Helens (18,789 – September 8)

Wigan beat St Helens 48-8 at the JJB Stadium #OnThisDay 2002. Australian stand off Julian O’Neill (below) scored 3 tries and 8 goals for a personal haul of 28 points pic.twitter.com/iYOZyPoUHK — WiganRugbyStuff (@WiganRugbyStuff) September 8, 2024

2003: Leeds Rhinos 16-18 Bradford Bulls (23,035 – August 8)

2004: Bradford Bulls 12-26 Leeds Rhinos (23,375 – June 5)

2005: Wigan Warriors 22-20 St Helens (25,004 – March 25)

An action shot from the clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens in March 2005

2006: Wigan Warriors 14-28 St Helens (18,358 – May 27)

2007: Wigan Warriors 14-32 St Helens (24,028 – April 6)

2008: Hull FC 44-18 Hull KR (21,283 – July 20)

2009: Hull FC 14-18 Hull KR (22,337 – April 10)

An action shot from the clash between Hull FC and Hull KR in April 2009

2010: Wigan Warriors 16-23 Warrington Wolves (22,701 – July 16)

2011: Wigan Warriors 28-24 St Helens (24,057 – April 22)

2012: Wigan Warriors 18-26 St Helens (21,522 – September 7)

2013: Wigan Warriors 28-16 St Helens (23,861 – March 29)

An action shot from the clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens in March 2013

2014: Wigan Warriors 21-6 Leeds Rhinos (20,265 – September 5)

2015: Wigan Warriors 12-4 St Helens (24,054 – April 3)

2016: Wigan Warriors 4-23 St Helens (20,049 – July 22)

An action shot from the clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens in July 2016

2017: Wigan Warriors 29-18 St Helens (23,390 – April 14)

2018: Leeds Rhinos 24-25 Castleford Tigers (23,246 – March 23)*

* Played at Elland Road

2019: Catalans Dragons 33-16 Wigan Warriors (31,555 – May 18)*

* Played at the Camp Nou

Catalans Dragons celebrate Micky McIlorum’s try at the Camp Nou against Wigan Warriors in 2019

2020: Hull FC 25-16 Hull KR (19,599 – February 7)*

* Season impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

2021: Wigan Warriors 2-26 St Helens (16,319 – August 20)*

* Season impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

2022: Wigan Warriors 30-10 St Helens (19,210 – August 26)

An action shot from a clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens in August 2022

2023: Wigan Warriors 14-6 St Helens (24,275 – April 7)

2024: Wigan Warriors 16-12 St Helens (20,152 – July 12)