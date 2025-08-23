Salford Red Devils’ player departures have continued this week – and heartbreakingly, it now means it’s possible to construct a full 17 of talent that has left the club since the start of the season.

The Red Devils have been beset by financial difficulties and are heading for a critical few weeks in the club’s existence. On Friday, they were beaten again – but they showed immense spirit in losing 38-6 at Leigh Leopards.

That was despite fielding a squad with a staggering nine loan players; in total this year, Salford have used 69 players at least once in Super League.

It is a far cry from the start of the season, when Salford were aiming to compete for the play-offs again having finished fourth the previous season and acquitted themselves superbly under Paul Rowley.

But since then, they have lost players on a regular basis, with Ethan Ryan and Matty Foster the two latest to depart this week after agreeing a deal to sign for Championship side Oldham.

And painfully for Red Devils fans, it means you could now build a full team of players the club has lost since the start of the season: and it’s a team that would definitely compete at the upper end of Super League.

The big stars are among those players who departed early, with scrum-half Marc Sneyd and captain Kallum Watkins – both of whom have gone on to excel at other clubs this year.

Sneyd would be in the halves with Chris Atkin, who has left for Castleford, with Ryan Brierley another who has joined Oldham in the Championship.

It’s the three-quarter line that’s most impressive with Ryan, Tim Lafai and Nene Macdonald – who have both returned home – as well as St Helens’ Deon Cross in there. That would give most Super League sides a run for their money.

The pack consists of players including Chris Hill and Jack Ormondroyd, as well as another recent departure in the shape of Joe Shorrocks, who has signed for Leeds along with Chris Hankinson.

It is a gut-wrenching situation for Red Devils fans, and there are likely to be huge developments in the coming days as the club’s short and long-term future becomes clear.

But more players could leave before the end of the season too, with half-back Jayden Nikorima among those attracting interest from elsewhere.

Salford Red Devils departed 17: Brierley; Ryan, Lafai, Macdonald, Cross; Atkin, Sneyd; Hill, Hankinson, Ormondroyd, Stone, Watkins, Shorrocks. Subs: Singleton, Bullock, Foster, Hellewell.

