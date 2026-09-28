It’s Super League Grand Final week – and there are a couple of players who may have a nervous wait to see if they are charged going into the biggest game of the season.

Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves have made history, with one set to end their lengthy wait for a league title this weekend under the lights at Old Trafford.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a couple of disciplinary worries to contend with first..

Liam Byrne

The Warrington forward may be in hot water for not one, but two incidents in the win at Leeds Rhinos. The prop caught Matt Lodge with a high shot before doing the same later in the win at Headingley to winger Riley Lumb.

Byrne was penalised for both on the field by referee Chris Kendall, meaning they’re definitely going to be investigated. Will they warrant further action?

Luke Yates

There’s also a high shot from Luke Yates to wait and see if a charge arrives later on Monday. He was another who caught Lumb with a swinging arm in the first half. Again, penalised on the field: but will it be further action?

Jazz Tevaga

It’s hard not to imagine a charge of some kind for Tevaga, who could be sweating slightly over what level of charge it may be.

Of course, with play-off points being wiped, it’s going to take something significant to actually rule him out of Old Trafford, to be clear. But the fact he was sin-binned for that trip on Liam Marshall in the first half means he’s probably going to get a sanction from the Match Review Panel when the charges come out on Monday.

But how bad will it be?

Adam Keighran

Meanwhile, his season is over – but you would imagine there’s a charge coming Adam Keighran’s way too after the incident that led to him being sin-binned on Saturday evening.

Keighran’s dangerous tackle was crucial for the outcome of the game, and while it’s fairly inconsequential in the immediate term whether or not he’s charged, it will still be added to his disciplinary record for 2027.

Will it be significant?