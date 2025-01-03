The five Super League clubs still looking for new recruits for 2025 as every club’s stance outlined

There are now under six weeks to go until the new Super League season gets underway: but the recruitment for a number of clubs is still some way from being done.

While a number of teams got their recruitment done early doors and well in advance of 2025 arriving, there are some clubs who are still looking to add to their ranks for the new season.

Love Rugby League has run the rule over all 12 clubs and assessed who is still in the market for new talent – and there are a few teams that fall into that bracket.

The most obvious by some distance is Leigh Leopards. Adrian Lam’s side have undergone an extensive recruitment drive for 2025 and overhauled their squad after the departure of the likes of Tom Amone and Kai O’Donnell. Most of those big names have been replaced: but there is one gaping hole left in their squad.

Matt Moylan’s departure means Leigh are likely to go back into the overseas market: providing they can move Ben Nakubuwai on between now and the start of the season.

The Leopards are scouring the globe for a player that can take up what would be their final overseas quota spot: but it won’t be a fullback. David Armstrong is lined up for that slot, and Leigh are categorically looking for a frontline half-back. Several players on the fringes of NRL squads have already been offered to the club.

Elsewhere, another club definitely on the lookout for new recruits is Castleford Tigers. Their new owner, Martin Jepson, told Love Rugby League just before Christmas that the Tigers remain on the lookout for new recruits despite the signing of Dan Okoro.

Full on their overseas quota, Castleford are limited to domestic signings and are taking a patient and pragmatic approach. They have salary cap space but are not in an immediate rush to use it as things stand. However, they are keen to add to their squad if the right player becomes available.

There is only one Super League club still with official quota space for 2025 – and that is Huddersfield Giants. They remain interested in a player to add depth and quality to their spine after recent recruits Jacob Gagai and Taane Milne signed up in the off-season.

Hull FC’s capture of Hugo Salabio may well have concluded their recruitment plans for now but there is still space and interest in adding one more signing should the right player become available. Warrington Wolves are also in a similar situation.

Everyone else? Well, at this stage, it would be a surprise were new names to come through the door given how clubs such as Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors are spending close to the salary cap.