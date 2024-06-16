Leigh Leopards’ pursuit of a Super League play-off push continued on Saturday with a remarkable win at Catalans Dragons – which featured a slice of history, too.

The Leopards were successful in Perpignan, winning 10-2 at the State Gilbert Brutus and preventing the Dragons from scoring a single try in the process.

Incredibly, that is only the fourth time in the Dragons’ entire near 20-year Super League history that has happened, underlining just what a magnificent display it was from Adrian Lam’s side.

It’s a very exclusive club the Leopards are now part of: here are the other times when a team has gone to Perpignan and prevented Catalans from scoring a single try.

Catalans 0-26 Warrington (2018)

It took 12 years for a side to go to Catalans and keep them scoreless for the very first time – with Warrington Wolves the team to do it in 2018.

Their 26-0 victory at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in the early stages of the 2018 campaign was a sign of things to come for both teams in the league, with the Wire ultimately finishing some 12 points ahead of Catalans by the end of the season to qualify for the Super League semi-finals.

However, the Dragons would exact some revenge later in the year – beating Warrington at Wembley to win the Challenge Cup for the very first time in the club’s history.

READ NEXT: 7 memorable London games at Twickenham Stoop ahead of Broncos’ return

Catalans 0-46 Salford (2019)

One of the heaviest defeats in Catalans’ history – and one of Salford’s most impressive Super League wins of all-time – was the second time the Dragons failed to score a try in a home game.

They were humiliated by the Red Devils, with a Jackson Hastings masterclass laying the platform for a stunning 46-0 victory in the south of France. Jake Bibby and George Griffin both grabbed a brace with Niall Evalds, Joey Lussick, Ken Sio and Hastings also scoring tries.

Catalans 0-34 Wigan (2023)

A game which would ultimately be replayed under the Old Trafford lights later in the season, Wigan Warriors were the third team to go to Catalans and prevent them from scoring a try last summer.

They were outstanding in Perpignan that night, arguably the standout performance of Matt Peet’s entire reign to that point as they nilled Catalans in their own back yard.

An Abbas Miski hat-trick was the highlight for Wigan who, to a man, were sensational.

READ NOW: Ryan Hampshire drops hint on Wigan Warriors future and reveals ‘options’

Catalans 2-10 Leigh (2024)

The one exception for Leigh compared to the other teams on this list is that Catalans weren’t nilled on Saturday night, with an Arthur Mourgue penalty temporarily putting the hosts into a 2-0 lead.

But the Leopards were magnificent defensively on Saturday, producing a string of heroic last-ditch defensive efforts to deny Catalans time and time again and become the fourth team in Super League history to stop them from scoring a try at home.

And an omen for Leopards fans? The other three teams to do that made the Grand Final that season..

READ NEXT: An ultimate 13 of rugby league players born in Oldham including Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants trios