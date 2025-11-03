The Ashes series may be done in terms of the outcome, but there is still one more Test this weekend at AMT Headingley – and some players are in danger of missing it.

After a low-key opening match at Wembley, Saturday’s second Test at the Hill Dickinson Stadium had much more spice to it, with a fair number of incidents that could pique the interest of the disciplinary process.

Unsurprisingly, a couple of those revolve around one man in particular – but there is more than one player who may well get a charge on Monday. Here’s a look at them..

Reece Walsh

The Australia superstar may well be put under the microscope for two separate incidents during the second Test.

The first and most obvious is the collision with Dom Young that earned him a yellow card. It was clear foul play from the Brisbane Broncos fullback, who left the ground and caught the winger high.

That will likely lead to a charge of some kind, you would suspect.

But Walsh also hit Young high in the first half too, as the England star looked to be heading in at the corner. That also led to a penalty being awarded and it’s another clash that you would imagine will get scrutinised.

Whether Australia had plans to leave Walsh out anyway and bring in Dylan Edwards remains to be seen. But it feels entirely possible that Walsh will cop a ban of some kind.

Dom Young

Another player who may well miss out this weekend anyway due to the injury he picked up in the closing stages of the Everton Test, Young’s involvement in the melee that led to him being sin-binned early in the game will be viewed by the disciplinary panel.

Young was shown a yellow card for running in, while Tino Fa’asuamaleaui also could be in hot water if Young is.

It’s less likely we’ll see a charge than Walsh, but still not out of the question.