It’s only a couple of months until clubs have to submit their data to IMG for the 2025 season – which could dictate who is playing in Super League in 2026.

That remains slightly up in the air at present of course, given how there is a very live and real debate about going to 14 teams next year – and how that number could be reached.

But if the gradings are to determine the placings as per usual, how and where teams finish in the pyramid will form a major part of the scores.

Performance makes up a total of 5 points, with league position worth as much as 4. It isn’t quite as simple as where you finish – it’s how far you get into the play-offs if you’re in the play-off placings of your respective decision.

The average league finish across the most recent three seasons count, meaning that this year, the finishes in 2022 will drop off and be replaced by this year’s.

And it’s already clear to see there are some teams set to jump in a big way. Here’s a look at those clubs..

Hull KR

Already a Grade A club – and likely to always be given the immense developments they’ve made – Rovers will get a big jump this year.

In 2022 they finished 8th in Super League – this year, the smart money would be on them at least getting to a Grand Final given how they are performing.

But even if they were to lose in a semi-final, they would still get an almighty jump in performance score. They are one of the big winners.

Hull FC

There’s reasons to be optimistic on the other side of Hull in this regard, too.

In 2022, the Black and Whites came 9th, and on what we’ve seen so far this year, you’d have to assume they will end the year sitting higher than that.

Leigh Leopards

There’s a big, big jump coming on Leigh’s performance score. In 2022 they won the Championship, which meant they were ultimately ranked 13th in this particular metric.

By being in Super League alone they will get a bump as they’re in the top 12. But it’s likely Leigh make the top six, and if they go deep into the play-offs, their performance score will rocket.

Their Grade A status will likely be even more secure because of increases like this one.

Bradford Bulls

One of the clubs in contention to push for a place in Super League are Bradford, with an expected jump coming on their score in a number of areas.

And one of those areas is unquestionably performance. In 2022 the Bulls came 9th in the Championship. This year, they’re in the running to win the competition, currently sitting third.

It could end up being decisive in their push for Super League.