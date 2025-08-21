Ryan Carr is the new Castleford Tigers coach, after seeing off Gold Coast Titans assistant Jim Lenihan in the final round of interviews to land his first Super League position.

The 37-year-old has been unveiled as the new man at Wheldon Road after agreeing a three-year deal. He will officially start with the Tigers at the beginning of pre-season training for the 2026 season later this year, but will play a crucial role in recruitment plans moving forward with immediate effect.

Carr was on an original five-name shortlist revealed by Love Rugby League last month, which also included former Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson and ex-Hull FC and Salford half-back Daniel Holdsworth.

But Lenihan was also on that list, and impressed Castleford officials throughout the whole interview process.

He was, Love Rugby League can reveal, the man alongside Carr who made it to the final two and presented to the Tigers’ board.

Lenihan applied to become the Huddersfield Giants coach last summer and was understood to have progressed far in that process before they decided to give the job to Luke Robinson on a permanent basis.

The 52-year-old had a short stint playing in England at the end of his career with Huddersfield in 1999 before returning to Australia to begin his coaching career.

Lenihan enjoyed huge success as coach of the Burleigh Bears before becoming an assistant at Gold Coast in 2019. He briefly held the role of interim head coach when Justin Holbrook left the Titans in 2023.

Castleford officials were impressed with Lenihan but in the end, Carr was always the preferred candidate and the man at the top of their wish list.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Wigan Warriors and St Helens among Sky Sports’ latest Super League broadcast selections

👉🏻 Super League ins and outs for 2026: Every confirmed signing and departure

👉🏻 Super League coaching trio in line for shock Australia appointment for Ashes

👉🏻 Fresh Salford Red Devils star targeted by Championship club for 2026 switch