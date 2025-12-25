How well do you remember 2025 in Super League and rugby league as a whole? Now is your chance to put your knowledge of the greatest game to the test.

We’ve put together the big Love Rugby League quiz of 2025; 20 questions about a range of subjects including – but not limited to – the Super League season of 2025, as well as the Ashes too.

From stats leaders to quirky moments throughout the year that you might have missed or simply forgotten about, what better way to spend Christmas Day than testing your knowledge of 2025 with your friends and family!

There’s 20 questions to go at: bonus mince pies for whoever gets a full house!