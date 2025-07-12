The best images and videos from Wigan Warriors’ celebration of Sir Billy Boston’s historic knighthood
Ahead of their game against Huddersfield Giants at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, Wigan Warriors celebrated the historic knighthood of club icon Sir Billy Boston in style.
Legendary winger Boston, who is set to turn 91 next month, received his knighthood at Buckingham Palace on June 10. In doing so, he became rugby league’s first-ever knight, creating even more richly deserved history.
Friday evening’s game was Wigan‘s first at home since his knighthood, and their first chance to mark the honour.
The Welshman and his family were in attendance at the stadium, and Boston was at the heart of a very special pre-match show which saw him sat on a throne in the middle of the pitch.
Joined by former team-mates Ray Ashby, Colin Clarke and Frankie Parr, the Wigan side that were taking on Huddersfield – who went on to win 30-10 – also joined them on the podium for a picture prior to kick-off.
The Warriors had Russell Watson perform both Abide with Me and Jerusalem, and Boston himself could be seen singing along with a flag donning an iconic image of him from his playing days unveiled in front of the East Stand behind him.
That East Stand is named in his honour, and here, you can see some of the best images and videos from Friday night’s celebration…
