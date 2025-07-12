The best images and videos from Wigan Warriors’ celebration of Sir Billy Boston’s historic knighthood

Ahead of their game against Huddersfield Giants at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, Wigan Warriors celebrated the historic knighthood of club icon Sir Billy Boston in style.

Legendary winger Boston, who is set to turn 91 next month, received his knighthood at Buckingham Palace on June 10. In doing so, he became rugby league’s first-ever knight, creating even more richly deserved history.

Friday evening’s game was Wigan‘s first at home since his knighthood, and their first chance to mark the honour.

The Welshman and his family were in attendance at the stadium, and Boston was at the heart of a very special pre-match show which saw him sat on a throne in the middle of the pitch.

Joined by former team-mates Ray Ashby, Colin Clarke and Frankie Parr, the Wigan side that were taking on Huddersfield – who went on to win 30-10 – also joined them on the podium for a picture prior to kick-off.

The Warriors had Russell Watson perform both Abide with Me and Jerusalem, and Boston himself could be seen singing along with a flag donning an iconic image of him from his playing days unveiled in front of the East Stand behind him.

That East Stand is named in his honour, and here, you can see some of the best images and videos from Friday night’s celebration…

Sir Billy Boston and wife Joan arrive at The Brick Community Stadium in style – Image credit: Wigan Warriors

Sir Billy Boston is greeted by Wigan chairman Professor Chris Brookes as he arrives at The Brick Community Stadium – Image credit: Wigan Warriors

Sir Billy Boston and Wigan CEO Kris Radlinski are interviewed by Sky Sports

Wigan players don commemorative Billy Boston shirts for their warm-up ahead of the Super League clash against Huddersfield Giants

A flag with an iconic image of Sir Billy Boston flag is unveiled in front of the stand named in his honour at The Brick Community Stadium

Sir Billy Boston all smiles on a throne in the middle of the field at The Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Warriors celebrate his knighthood

Wigan players past and present pose for a picture with Sir Billy Boston (centre) prior to the Warriors’ Super League clash against Huddersfield Giants as the club celebrate the legendary winger’s knighthood – Image credit: Wigan Warriors

🏘️ Sir Billy Boston is in the house ahead of this evening’s game! 👏 A lovely welcome at The Brick Community Stadium.#WWRL pic.twitter.com/sxvwINnqaQ — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) July 11, 2025