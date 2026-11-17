English rugby league’s groundbreaking partnership with the NRL is expected to be confirmed this week – which will then lead to interesting questions about the depth of the deal.

Specifically, which aspects of the governance of the game on these shores the Rugby Football League will effectively relinquish control of when a deal is finally struck.

The NRL are keen to get a seismic grip on the sport in the United Kingdom and beyond, with Super League certainly not the extent of their remit. That was made abundantly clear on Monday, when Peter V’landys held court with the media in Australia and the prospect of a deal being completed was brought up.

“I think that’s good for Super League,” V’landys said of the deal. “They’re going to get substantial investment and we’re confident we can take them to another level. We want to make the game global. We’ve got the best game of all, as they say, and we need England to be strong.

“That’s very important to us. If we’re going to have global rounds, England should be first and foremost in that objective.”

So what will the NRL assume control of when the deal for 2028 is complete? Love Rugby League has spoken to the key people to begin to dig into some finer details.

Disciplinary and refereeing

As V’landys has already hinted, the RFL will cede control of a couple of major aspects of the professional game to the NRL – or the new independent body that will be set up in the wake of the deal.

The disciplinary process will be taken under the wing of that body, and taken away from the RFL. That is a big moment in itself, as the governing body has always overseen the disciplinary panel and the sanctions within the game.

But refereeing units will also be looked after by the NRL moving forwards, too.

They are big changes outside of the standard things you would expect Super League to give up, and underlines V’landys and the NRL’s desire to take control of the whole of the British game.

But there are a couple of things that will stay the same, it appears..

What they won’t..

..control, however, is pathways. That will remain under the jurisdiction of the Rugby Football League, who will of course use the significant NRL investment to strengthen pathways.

But the RFL, as governing body, will still have a definitive say over that part of the game, sources have indicated to Love Rugby League.

That would make sense, as it is something that a governing body would be expected to run control of. But beyond that, there are going to be big aspects of the professional game which will be changed forever as a result of the deal.

We will learn more in the coming days and weeks when the relevant people hopefully go public about the deal. But for now, there are early signs about what Peter V’landys is hoping to take control of – and it isn’t just the obvious detail to Super League you may have first imagined.

This is a grand-scale takeover.