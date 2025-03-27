Super League will reach the landmark of 5,000 games on Friday night when Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. They are two of 24 different clubs to play in the competition to date.

Ahead of Friday’s landmark moment, we take a look at what the all-time Super League table would look like.

So, who would be kings of Super League if the table spanned the full 29 and a bit seasons of the competition to date?

Well, here’s the table in full in reverse…

Please note the following…

Play-off matches/finals aren’t taken into consideration

Matches played in the Super 8s/Qualifiers aren’t taken into consideration

Where any team has received a points deduction, that has been taken into account and will be stated

Correct as of the time of writing on March 25, 2025

24. Toronto Wolfpack – 0 points*

Played: 6; Won: 0; Drawn: 0; Lost: 6; Points difference: -144

* Withdrew from the competition on July 20, 2020 due to overwhelming financial challenges during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Toronto Wolfpack players celebrate a try during a Super League defeat at Warrington Wolves in February 2020

23. Workington Town – 5 points

Played: 22; Won: 2; Drawn: 1; Lost: 19; Points difference: -696

22. Toulouse Olympique – 10 points

Played: 27; Won: 5; Drawn: 0; Lost: 22; Points difference: -324

21. Paris Saint-Germain – 19 points

Played: 44; Won: 9; Drawn: 1; Lost: 34; Points difference: -607

20. Oldham – 28 points

Played: 44; Won: 13; Drawn: 2; Lost: 29; Points difference: -378

An action shot from a Super League clash between Oldham and Castleford in April 1996

19. Crusaders – 38 points*

Played: 81; Won: 21; Drawn: 0; Lost: 60; Points difference: -1,032

* Were deducted 4 competition points for entering administration in 2011

18. Gateshead Thunder – 39 points

Played: 30; Won: 19; Drawn: 1; Lost: 10; Points difference: 199

17. Sheffield Eagles – 77 points

Played: 97; Won: 37; Drawn: 3; Lost: 57; Points difference: -636

16. Leigh Leopards – 91 points

Played: 131; Won: 44; Drawn: 3; Lost: 84; Points difference: -1,181

Leigh Leopards celebrate a try in 2025

15. Halifax Panthers – 154 points*

Played: 209; Won: 76; Drawn: 4; Lost: 129; Points difference: -1,266

* Were deducted 2 competition points for salary cap breaches in 2003

14. Widnes Vikings – 198 points

Played: 285; Won: 95; Drawn: 8; Lost: 182; Points difference: -2,414

13. Hull KR – 406 points

Played: 436; Won: 198; Drawn: 10; Lost: 228; Points difference: -667

12. London Broncos – 416 points

Played: 565; Won: 198; Drawn: 20; Lost: 347; Points difference: -4,317

London Broncos fans pictured at Plough Lane during a Super League game in 2024

11. Wakefield Trinity – 475 points*

Played: 665; Won: 237; Drawn: 7; Lost: 421; Points difference: -4,436

* Were deducted 2 competition points for 2000 salary cap breaches in 2001; Were deducted 4 competition points for entering administration in 2011

10. Salford Red Devils – 496 points*

Played: 679; Won: 248; Drawn: 8; Lost: 423; Points difference: -4,951

* Were deducted 2 competition points for fielding a 14th player in a Round 13 game against Castleford in 2014; Were deducted 6 competition points for 2014 and 2015 salary cap breaches in 2016; Were deducted 3 competition points for 2013 financial breaches in 2020

9. Catalans Dragons – 501 points

Played: 487; Won: 245; Drawn: 11; Lost: 231; Points difference: 2

Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2021

8. Huddersfield Giants – 599 points

Played: 686; Won: 292; Drawn: 15; Lost: 379; Points difference: -1,685

Huddersfield Giants lift the Super League Leaders’ Shield in 2013

Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2013

7. Bradford Bulls – 617 points*

Played: 509; Won: 308; Drawn: 17; Lost: 184; Points difference: 3,367

* Were deducted 2 competition points for salary cap breaches in 2006; Were deducted 2 further competition points for 2006 salary cap breaches in 2007; Were deducted 6 competition points for entering administration in 2012; Were deducted 6 competition points for entering administration in 2014

Super League title(s): 1997, 2001, 2003, 2005

Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2003

6. Castleford Tigers – 629 points

Played: 700; Won: 304; Drawn: 21; Lost: 375; Points difference: -2,355

Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2017

5. Hull FC – 697 points*

Played: 710; Won: 338; Drawn: 23; Lost: 349; Points difference: -666

* Were deducted 2 competition points for salary cap breaches in 2003

4. Warrington Wolves – 826 points

Played: 754; Won: 406; Drawn: 14; Lost: 334; Points difference: 2,338

Warrington Wolves lift the Super League Leaders’ Shield in 2016

Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2011, 2016

3. Leeds Rhinos – 938 points

Played: 757; Won: 460; Drawn: 18; Lost: 279; Points difference: 4,914

Super League title(s): 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017

Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2004, 2009, 2015

2. Wigan Warriors – 1,038 points*

Played: 758; Won: 510; Drawn: 24; Lost: 224; Points difference: 7,293

* Were deducted 2 competition points for salary cap breaches in 2006; Were deducted 4 further competition points for 2006 salary cap breaches in 2007

Super League title(s): 1998, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024

Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2010, 2012, 2020, 2023, 2024

1. St Helens – 1,087 points*

Played: 754; Won: 537; Drawn: 15; Lost: 202; Points difference: 8,868

* Were deducted 2 competition points for salary cap breaches in 2003

St Helens celebrate winning the Super League title in 1996

Super League title(s): 1996, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2022

With thanks, as always, to Rugby League Project