Super League’s all-time table ahead of 5,000th game: Wigan 2nd, Hull FC above Hull KR..
Super League will reach the landmark of 5,000 games on Friday night when Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. They are two of 24 different clubs to play in the competition to date.
Ahead of Friday’s landmark moment, we take a look at what the all-time Super League table would look like.
So, who would be kings of Super League if the table spanned the full 29 and a bit seasons of the competition to date?
Well, here’s the table in full in reverse…
Please note the following…
- Play-off matches/finals aren’t taken into consideration
- Matches played in the Super 8s/Qualifiers aren’t taken into consideration
- Where any team has received a points deduction, that has been taken into account and will be stated
- Correct as of the time of writing on March 25, 2025
24. Toronto Wolfpack – 0 points*
Played: 6; Won: 0; Drawn: 0; Lost: 6; Points difference: -144
* Withdrew from the competition on July 20, 2020 due to overwhelming financial challenges during the COVID-19 Pandemic
23. Workington Town – 5 points
Played: 22; Won: 2; Drawn: 1; Lost: 19; Points difference: -696
22. Toulouse Olympique – 10 points
Played: 27; Won: 5; Drawn: 0; Lost: 22; Points difference: -324
21. Paris Saint-Germain – 19 points
Played: 44; Won: 9; Drawn: 1; Lost: 34; Points difference: -607
20. Oldham – 28 points
Played: 44; Won: 13; Drawn: 2; Lost: 29; Points difference: -378
19. Crusaders – 38 points*
Played: 81; Won: 21; Drawn: 0; Lost: 60; Points difference: -1,032
* Were deducted 4 competition points for entering administration in 2011
18. Gateshead Thunder – 39 points
Played: 30; Won: 19; Drawn: 1; Lost: 10; Points difference: 199
17. Sheffield Eagles – 77 points
Played: 97; Won: 37; Drawn: 3; Lost: 57; Points difference: -636
16. Leigh Leopards – 91 points
Played: 131; Won: 44; Drawn: 3; Lost: 84; Points difference: -1,181
15. Halifax Panthers – 154 points*
Played: 209; Won: 76; Drawn: 4; Lost: 129; Points difference: -1,266
* Were deducted 2 competition points for salary cap breaches in 2003
14. Widnes Vikings – 198 points
Played: 285; Won: 95; Drawn: 8; Lost: 182; Points difference: -2,414
13. Hull KR – 406 points
Played: 436; Won: 198; Drawn: 10; Lost: 228; Points difference: -667
12. London Broncos – 416 points
Played: 565; Won: 198; Drawn: 20; Lost: 347; Points difference: -4,317
11. Wakefield Trinity – 475 points*
Played: 665; Won: 237; Drawn: 7; Lost: 421; Points difference: -4,436
* Were deducted 2 competition points for 2000 salary cap breaches in 2001; Were deducted 4 competition points for entering administration in 2011
10. Salford Red Devils – 496 points*
Played: 679; Won: 248; Drawn: 8; Lost: 423; Points difference: -4,951
* Were deducted 2 competition points for fielding a 14th player in a Round 13 game against Castleford in 2014; Were deducted 6 competition points for 2014 and 2015 salary cap breaches in 2016; Were deducted 3 competition points for 2013 financial breaches in 2020
9. Catalans Dragons – 501 points
Played: 487; Won: 245; Drawn: 11; Lost: 231; Points difference: 2
Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2021
8. Huddersfield Giants – 599 points
Played: 686; Won: 292; Drawn: 15; Lost: 379; Points difference: -1,685
Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2013
7. Bradford Bulls – 617 points*
Played: 509; Won: 308; Drawn: 17; Lost: 184; Points difference: 3,367
* Were deducted 2 competition points for salary cap breaches in 2006; Were deducted 2 further competition points for 2006 salary cap breaches in 2007; Were deducted 6 competition points for entering administration in 2012; Were deducted 6 competition points for entering administration in 2014
Super League title(s): 1997, 2001, 2003, 2005
Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2003
6. Castleford Tigers – 629 points
Played: 700; Won: 304; Drawn: 21; Lost: 375; Points difference: -2,355
Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2017
5. Hull FC – 697 points*
Played: 710; Won: 338; Drawn: 23; Lost: 349; Points difference: -666
* Were deducted 2 competition points for salary cap breaches in 2003
4. Warrington Wolves – 826 points
Played: 754; Won: 406; Drawn: 14; Lost: 334; Points difference: 2,338
Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2011, 2016
3. Leeds Rhinos – 938 points
Played: 757; Won: 460; Drawn: 18; Lost: 279; Points difference: 4,914
Super League title(s): 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017
Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2004, 2009, 2015
2. Wigan Warriors – 1,038 points*
Played: 758; Won: 510; Drawn: 24; Lost: 224; Points difference: 7,293
* Were deducted 2 competition points for salary cap breaches in 2006; Were deducted 4 further competition points for 2006 salary cap breaches in 2007
Super League title(s): 1998, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024
Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2010, 2012, 2020, 2023, 2024
1. St Helens – 1,087 points*
Played: 754; Won: 537; Drawn: 15; Lost: 202; Points difference: 8,868
* Were deducted 2 competition points for salary cap breaches in 2003
Super League title(s): 1996, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Super League Leaders’ Shield(s): 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2022
With thanks, as always, to Rugby League Project