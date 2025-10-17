It has long been speculated for a number of months – but it is now official: Salford Red Devils will not be a Super League club in 2026 for the first time in over a decade.

Their relegation was formally confirmed through the IMG gradings, which had them finishing 15th overall and way outside of the top 12. Having not applied to be part of the expansion process for the competition in 2026, it means they will have to regroup and go again in the Championship.

And the handful of senior players that were left standing at the club following a year which saw their whole roster decimated are now effectively free agents after relegation: even the few that were still under contract.

It’s easier to start with the players who are off-contract first though. Love Rugby League has already revealed that Jayden Nikorima is a target for Bradford Bulls – and that move is now expected to accelerate at pace and he will be heading to Odsal Stadium.

Fresh reports from All Out Rugby League have also suggested that Loghan Lewis could be heading there too, with Joe Mellor a player also in demand from multiple clubs. It now seems certain they will all have played for their last games for the Red Devils.

Another two players off-contract are youngsters Jamie Pye and Kai Morgan, both of whom could yet still play a part in the Championship for the Red Devils: providing they survive the winter, that is.

Then there are four players who can now effectively leave their contracts due to relegation being confirmed.

The first is another Love Rugby League has revealed is heading for Odsal Stadium in 2026: Cook Islands star Esan Marsters, who will represent a significant and eye-catching pick-up for Kurt Haggerty as he raids his former club for talent. Marsters’ deal with Salford did run until the end of the 2027 season.

Another player under contract until the end of 2027 is superstar centre Nene Macdonald who, if he decides to stay in the UK, will categorically pick up interest. He is too good a player not to.

Sam Stone’s loan at Warrington Wolves has come to an end and he will likely have some interest on the open market too, if he decides to exit his Salford contract.

The final player still at the Red Devils we haven’t mentioned is former London man Sam Davis, who is halfway into the two-year deal he signed at the end of last year.

So while most of Salford’s frontline talent has gone, there is still a little bit there for clubs if they want to bolster their squads for 2026.

The Salford players now on open market: Nene Macdonald, Jayden Nikorima, Joe Mellor, Sam Stone, Loghan Lewis, Esan Marsters, Sam Davis, Jamie Pye, Kai Morgan.