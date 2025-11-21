We’re now well into the start of pre-season training for the 2026 Super League season – but not everyone is yet signed up with a new club.

While dozens of new signings – and there are a lot, as you can read here! – are settling into life with their new teams, there are some players still on the open market who will likely get picked up as we approach Christmas and indeed beyond. That list includes some big, big names that will be familiar to many too.

There are a number of players on that list who were in Super League this year that are off-contract but have been linked with moves elsewhere.

They include Salford trio Esan Marsters and Joe Mellor – both bound for Bradford Bulls – as well as Nene Macdonald, who has been linked with a switch to London Broncos.

But there are some still on the open market who have not really been linked with too much in terms of clubs for 2026. Here are the most notable of those players – who between them have hundreds and hundreds of top-flight appearances.

Matty Russell

Let go by Wakefield Trinity after a solitary season in West Yorkshire, Russell is still only 32 and would offer someone a heck of a lot of experience. He has a very impressive record at the highest level, with well over 100 Super League tries to his name.

You would assume Russell will pick up a deal somewhere before the season begins in February.

Bayley Sironen

Sironen is off the back of two solid seasons with Catalans Dragons, where he made almost 50 appearances in the south of France and generally showed up well.

Still only 28, he is arguably the most interesting and appealing of the free agents still on the market and would be a handy signing for someone in Super League.

Brad Dwyer

Dwyer’s two seasons with Leigh is over, with the veteran hooker being let go following the conclusion of the 2025 campaign.

He’s still only 32, and has over 300 Super League appearances to his name. A fine servant for almost every single club he’s played at, will Dwyer be going round again in the top flight in 2026?

Aidan McGowan

A product of Huddersfield’s youth academy, the 23-year-old has now officially left the Giants following the end of 2025, and is on the hunt for a new club.

McGowan made 16 appearances in Super League for Huddersfield as well as plenty in the Championship for the likes of Bradford and Batley. Still nowhere near his prime and incredibly versatile, he would be a handy signing for someone.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon

It’s entirely possible that some players on this list will return to Australia having been let go by their Super League clubs. Indeed, Fitzgibbon may well be one of them.

But he still probably has plenty to offer someone after a fairly underwhelming stint at the Wolves in the last couple of years.

Liam Watts

The elder statesman of this group, Watts is now 35 after his second stint with Hull FC came to an end after they officially confirmed he would leave the Black and Whites in September.

He probably didn’t play as many games as he would have hoped after leaving Castleford mid-season, but Watts has spoken passionately about his desire to keep going and play on in 2026. You would imagine he ends up somewhere next year.

Ethan Clark-Wood

Another Australian who may instead decide to head home, Clark-Wood’s one-year deal he signed with Leeds is officially over: and it’s fair to say we didn’t really see what he was capable of.

Signed after the Rhinos secured quota dispensation following Maika Sivo’s serious injury, Clark-Wood was restricted to a solitary Super League appearance: which came in an 11-0 defeat to Catalans in Perpignan.

Plenty of clubs still have quota space: is the 25-year-old worth a punt?

Ashton Golding

A recent addition to this list, Golding secured a mutual release from his deal with Huddersfield Giants after Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month he had been offered to clubs.

Golding is still only 29 and a player that would offer immense value to so many clubs across Super League. He’s clearly on the hunt for more regular minutes: it’d be difficult to imagine someone not thinking he was worth a shot before we start again in February.