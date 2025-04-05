The 7 best Hull derbies in the last decade: Comebacks, Sending offs and Magic drama…

The Hull derby is a fixture which rarely disappoints, and over the years, it’s provided some absolutely incredible clashes between the two sides of the city.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Challenge Cup quarter-final between the pair at the MKM Stadium, we’ve taken a look at the last decade of derbies and picked out the seven best.

This is purely opinion based, and we’re sure you have your own favourites, but – listed in chronological order – here are ours…

Hull KR 20-22 Hull FC – March 25, 2016

Steve Michaels scores the winning try for Hull FC in their comeback victory away against Hull KR in March 2016

There’s not many better delights in the sporting world than claiming a win in your arch rivals’ backyard, but when you do it like this, it’s even sweeter.

On Good Friday in 2016, FC trailed 20-0 with just 18 minutes remaining at Craven Park and appeared dead and buried. Quickfire tries from Jamie Shaul, Danny Houghton and Mahe Fonua gave the Airlie Birds a glimmer of hope though.

And after Steve Michaels had dotted the ball down with a little over five minutes remaining to level the scores, the comeback was complete by a trademark inch-perfect Marc Sneyd conversion.

Hull KR 22-30 Hull FC – March 30, 2018

Most good derby days involve a bit of needle, and this one had exactly that, will FC seeing Bureta Faraimo sent off within the opening 10 minutes at Craven Park for a dangerous high tackle on Chris Atkin.

An action-packed thriller ensued from there on in another Good Friday clash, with the 12-man visitors eventually taking a 22-12 lead into the sheds.

KR threatened a comeback in the second half, with Ryan Shaw and Thomas Minns – who completed a hat-trick – both scoring tries, but Albert Kelly’s four-pointer and a penalty from Sneyd secured derby day delight for the travelling faithful.

Hull FC 16-20 Hull KR – July 27, 2018

Photos Fri for national media of @TheRFL @SuperLeague. @hullfcofficial v @hullkrofficial in one of the sports biggest derby games. Visitors first half proving too strong for home side with narrow 20-16 win. Rovers @James_Donaldson celebrates final hooter pic.twitter.com/Yc6txsCcXc — 📸MEZ245📸 (@merrick_matthew) August 1, 2018

Later that year, KR finally earned a win over their bitter rivals, and did so away from home to end a run of seven straight derby defeats.

A pre-match downpour made conditions treacherous at the MKM Stadium, but the Robins came out of the traps the quicker and raced into a 16-0 half-time lead after tries from former FC men Craig Hall (2) and Danny Tickle.

Looking to mount a second half comeback, hosts FC hit back with three tries of their own via Jordan Abdull, Josh Griffin and Mark Minichiello, with KR’s Maurice Blair sent to the sin-bin.

Two goals from Tickle eventually proved the difference though, with Hull painted red and white for the first time since April 2015.

Hull KR 18-16 Hull FC – February 1, 2019

We’ve already had a last-gasp winner from FC on this list, and here, we’ve got one from KR. But trust us, this one in February 2019 really was last-gasp.

The Airlie Birds thought they’d won another enthralling encounter between the pair at Craven Park when a try from Faraimo put them 16-14 up with a little over 10 minutes to play.

But then come the very last play of the game, step up Jimmy Keinhorst. The Germany international dotted the ball down with SIX seconds remainin, sparking scenes of jubilation from three sides of the ground and earning an unforgettable win for KR.

Hull FC 23-22 Hull KR – August 21, 2021

Marc Sneyd holds the Clive Sullivan Trophy aloft after Hull FC’s victory against Hull KR at the MKM Stadium in August 2021

Another humdinger was produced by the pair at the MKM in 2021 when a drop goal from Sneyd ultimately proved the difference, though there’s one man still donning an FC shirt today who deserves an equal amount of praise.

In a game which saw the scoreline seesaw throughout, Sneyd’s drop goal saw FC leading by seven points before Albert Vete crashed over for a KR try which Ben Crooks converted to bring it back to a one-point ball game.

Homegrown ace Jordan Lane was the man who sealed victory for the Airlie Birds in the dying embers as he charged down a drop goal attempt from the Robins.

Hull KR 28-34 Hull FC – July 10, 2022

Back in 2022, the two sides of the city flocked up to the North East and to St James’ Park, where their clubs wrapped up Magic Weekend with another action-packed thriller.

The game was level 14-14 at the break, but FC – whose tries included a brace from Ellis Longstaff and one from loanee Josh Simm – just edged it in the end despite being outscored by six tries to five.

Mikey Lewis grabbed a hat-trick, but Lachlan Coote missed four conversions, and the Robins also saw four tries ruled out during the game, including one for Elliot Minchella late on after Longstaff forced a knock on from the current KR skipper.

Hull FC 0-22 Hull KR – February 15, 2024

Franklin Pele leaves the field after being dismissed on his Hull FC debut and is waved off by Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella

As you can probably tell from how this list has looked so far, we think it’s always better when a derby is tight-knit as opposed to one side.

KR were comfortable victors away from home here in Super League’s opening game in 2024, but we’re including this one due to the pure chaos that came with it – a full-blooded derby affair.

Franklin Pele saw red on debut for the hosts, Ligi Sao followed him late on, and Herman Ese’se – another on debut – was sent to the sin-bin. KR also had Matt Parcell sin-binned for his role in the incident which led to Sao’s red.

And who can forget Peta Hiku’s conversion attempts?!