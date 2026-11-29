Pre-season training is ramping up on both sides of the world for NRL and Super League clubs – with some players still trying to secure contracts for 2027.

As is tradition in Australia, the NRL clubs have handed out train and trial deals to a number of players, giving them the chance to impress and potentially take the final spots in their 30-man squads for the new season.

Some are young stars with a point to prove while others are former Super League players looking for one last shot Down Under. And this year, there’s a fair few players who English fans will know very well..

Seth Nikotemo

The forward was a key part of Wakefield’s squad during the first of their title-winning season in 2026. He ultimately left Trinity for personal reasons to return to Australia, and he has landed a contract with Brisbane Broncos for pre-season..

Zane Musgrove

..as has controversial former Warrington forward Zane Musgrove. He will be given one last shot to resurrect his career at the highest level after a disappointing spell with the Wolves that ended with him being cut. Musgrove also had stints in the Championship with Bradford and Oldham before heading back to Australia.

Phoenix Steinwede

Steinwede made a short-term move to Super League this summer with Bradford Bulls, but their quota situation meant he was never really likely to be kept, with injuries dominating his time at Odsal. However, he’ll get a shot in pre-season with Canberra Raiders to earn an NRL contract.

Chris Matagi

The son of former Huddersfield Giants star Suaia Matagi made seven appearances in Super League for St Helens this year, before it was confirmed he would sign with Cronulla Sharks until 2028. He’ll be on a developmental contract initially – but he has been included in their train and trial group, and could land a top 30 deal for 2027 if he impresses.

Matt Dufty

The former Warrington Wolves fullback made a huge splash with the Bunnies in 2026, playing 15 games and excelling in the number one jersey for Souths. It was perhaps therefore a surprise when he wasn’t given a deal for 2027, but he will be given the opportunity to earn another after landing a short-term train and trial deal.

Franklin Pele

The ex-Bradford Bulls and Hull FC forward left Odsal under a cloud last year, eventually going to play lower-tier rugby union in France before making a return to Australia. He’s made such an impact in the New South Wales Cup that Souths have also given him an opportunity to impress.