The 2026 Super League season is fast approaching – and it’s safe to say there are some clubs, and indeed some coaches, who will start the season with some level of pressure on their shoulders.

Whether it’s after a dismal year in 2025, a busy off-season in the transfer market or any other reason, some of Super League’s best coaches will be feeling the heat before a ball is even kicked in 2026.

So here’s our pick of the coaches who might be under some pressure heading into Round 1 in February..

Sam Burgess

Without doubt the man under the most pressure going into 2026 is Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess, who simply has to get the Wire flying from minute one next year.

After a dismal year in Super League, Burgess has brought some impressive recruits in to give the Wolves a fresh feel. But a slow start, and things could get ugly very quickly..

Joel Tomkins

Another coach who has undergone a huge recruitment drive is Catalans boss Joel Tomkins – with the Dragons almost entirely ripping up their 2025 squad and starting again afresh in 2026.

Tomkins did a decent job of steadying the ship at Catalans mid-year in 2025 but the expectations will be much, much higher in the south of France. They can’t afford to miss out on the play-offs again..

Luke Robinson

It was another disappointing campaign in West Yorkshire for Huddersfield, and while the Giants remain undoubtedly loyal to Robinson – who is doing a good job in tough circumstances – things could turn quickly with another slow start in 2026.

There have been some moves in the transfer window to try and get the Giants back up the table, but it looks like it might be another season of struggle in the sport’s birthplace.

Ryan Carr

Carr has been very heavily backed in the transfer market going into 2026 – just last week, we backed their recruitment as the very best across the whole of Super League.

That definitely adds an element of pressure on Carr, with Castleford fans likely expecting him to hit the ground running and avoid a repeat of their disastrous 2025 campaign.

Matt Peet

It might seem like a ridiculous call – but there will be plenty of eyes focussed on the once all-conquering Warriors going into 2026, and that means there will be eyes on their head coach.

Peet is clearly under some level of pressure given the lofty expectations that are continuously in place at the Brick Community Stadium – though it would be ludicrous to suggest he’s under any sort of job pressure, don’t worry! But after a quiet off-season recruitment-wise, it’ll be fascinating to see how the Warriors bounce back.

They are one of the most intriguing clubs to track going into 2026.