Huddersfield Giants coach Jim Lenihan finally has his first win as a Super League coach – after they deservedly triumphed over newly-promoted York Knights on Saturday afternoon.

It was far from the highest quality game of Super League you are ever likely to see in 2026, but the Giants won’t care one bit, after they finally gave Lenihan his first win since joining the club.

It also piles the pressure on next weekend’s game between the bottom two, as the Giants head to Hull to take on Andy Last’s FC.

And Lenihan will have a clear idea about the players he will need to cut, as well as the ones who he must keep to undertake a successful rebuild. These are the ones that stand out for the right reasons after their nerve-shredding 24-22 win..

Jacob Gagai

A very obvious one – with reported interested in the former South Sydney star building, it does feel as though the chances of being able to keep Gagai aren’t great.

But if Huddersfield can tie him down, he’d be an integral part of what really needs to be a new-look backline for the most part. A lot of what the Giants have in those areas simply aren’t up to standard, or are spending too much time injured. Gagai is an exception to the rule for all the right reasons.

Zac Woolford

Excelled in the middle of the park in much more of a leadership role. Cole Geyer came on at hooker which freed Woolford up to be much more of a presence. He has been one of their best for most of what has been a shambolic season from start to finish – but it’s clear the Giants have to rebuild around him.

George Flanagan

Started on the wing before a HIA for Niall Evalds allowed Flanagan to come back into the role he should have for his own in 2027 at fullback.

It feels increasingly obvious Huddersfield’s squad doesn’t have room for both Evalds and Flanagan. Both are first-choice fullbacks, and both will want to play. Flanagan is a real star and while he’s not had the best season, that’s understandable given what he’s been playing with. He looked much more like himself here.

Harry Rushton

There’s a lot of issues with Huddersfield’s pack and they were without one of their best forwards in 2026 in Tristan Powell here. Rushton started at 13 on Saturday afternoon and did really well both with and without the ball. Still only 24, Rushton has immense potential and a long career ahead of him. The Giants should trust him as a leader of their pack.

Chris Patolo

There’s been a bit of talk of interest in Patolo, who has caught the eye in his first season in Super League. It’s not hard to see why; like some other stars on this list, Patolo often stands out for the right reasons.

The forward has another year left, and Huddersfield will not want to lose him at any stage given what he’s produced. The challenge is finding another three or four that can deliver like him – because their recruitment has been diabolical for far too long.