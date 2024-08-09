Both sides have been left with injury problems they’ll need to contend with following Catalans Dragons’ win at Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

Courtesy of Arthur Mourgue’s late drop goal, visitors Catalans left the John Smith’s Stadium with a 23-22 victory and two competition points, but their win came at a cost with a duo now set to be sidelined.

And hosts Huddersfield didn’t come away injury-free from the Round 21 clash either, with one of their emerging talents picking up an issue.

RELATED: Ranked – Every Super League team’s home record in 2024 after Huddersfield Giants’ defeat to Catalans Dragons

Aidan McGowan (Huddersfield Giants)

This is the only ‘cut and dry’ case out of the three players forced from the field on Friday evening.

Giants youngster McGowan caught a knee to the head from Sam Tomkins – accidentally, we’ll add – close to his own try-line 16 minutes into the contest and required a HIA.

Having been replaced by Harvey Livett, the winger subsequently failed that HIA and will now have to follow the concussion protocols before he is allowed to play again.

Accordingly, he will not be featuring at Magic Weekend next Sunday (August 18) against Castleford Tigers. Team-mate Adam Milner – who passed a HIA – will be okay to play however. He returned to the field following his medical check on Friday evening.

NEXTGEN: Meet the ‘hardest training’ youngster that Huddersfield Giants have high hopes for

Bayley Sironen (Catalans Dragons)

Catalans forward Sironen‘s issue was also HIA related, requiring a checkover from the club’s medical team early on in the second half after copping a high tackle.

That incident came 48 minutes in, and as far as we’re aware, the Australian didn’t return to the field. The Dragons haven’t confirmed whether he passed his HIA or not, but that would suggest the latter.

If he didn’t, he’ll be ruled out of Magic Weekend, too. The Dragons face Hull KR at Elland Road next Sunday.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Sky Sports+ explainer – Everything you need to know about the new streaming service, including how to access and scheduling

Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

Lastly and very sadly, there’s a distinct chance that we could have seen the last of Tomkins‘ return to the field with him having made just three appearances since his u-turn on retirement.

Midway through the second half at the John Smith’s Stadium, he pulled up with a hamstring problem and had to leave the field.

Sky Sports’ cameras showed the two-time Man of Steel with an ice pack on the injured area, and Dragons head coach Steve McNamara didn’t sound confident he’d see Tomkins on the field again when asked by the broadcaster post-match – at least not this season, anyway.

There are only six weeks left of the campaign now before the play-offs come around. You’d assume Catalans will be involved in those, and you know for sure that Tomkins will be doing all he can to make it back in time to play some part.

RELATED: Sam Tomkins and 7 other rugby league stars who did a u-turn on their retirement