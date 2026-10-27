With the Rugby League World Cup still ongoing, there is a lot of transfer business for Super League clubs still to complete for the 2027 season.

There are a number of reasons why clubs in England are still holding off on finalising their squads for next year, but a glance at Australia and the situation over there underlines how there is still some talent on the market for next year.

In fact, there are over two dozen players who were part of NRL squads this year that still, at the time of writing, do not have a contract for next year. Some will almost certainly end up in England, making this list of interest to fans of clubs still looking for more signings.

There are some players technically without contracts still for 2027 but who have agreed to sign either with their existing clubs or elsewhere.

They include the likes of Sam Verrills, who did hold talks with St Helens before agreeing to sign for the Roosters. Tommy Talau has also re-signed there, while Kai O’Donnell is also in that bracket – but we know he is heading back to England with Leigh Leopards.

Souths are expected to re-sign Cody Walker and Matt Dufty, with reports in Australia confirming both are getting new deals. So with that in mind, we’ve left those names off.

But there are some significant names still on the market and looking for contracts – with Super League potentially firming up as a home in the coming weeks as more and more NRL teams finalise their top 30 squads for 2027 and beyond.

They include the likes of Parramatta Eels veteran Jack de Belin. He is currently at the Rugby League World Cup and will actually play against England this weekend, which could be an opportunity for him to get in the shop window. He has a wealth of experience and despite being let go by the Eels, will likely want to go around again next year.

There are names who have already been circulated to Super League clubs, or linked with England. Brisbane Broncos forward Jack Gosiewski has been reportedly attracting interest from St Helens – while Cowboys winger Jaxson Paulo’s name is also on the radar of clubs in Super League. Jack Todd is also interesting Castleford Tigers.

Other high-profile names include former Catalans forward Siosiua Taukeiaho, who isn’t getting retained by Manly Sea Eagles – and South Sydney half-back Jamie Humphreys.

In short, there is still a lot of talent out there for Super League clubs in 2027..