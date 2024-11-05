The 25 Super League players from 2024 still without a deal for 2025

We’re now into November and there are still plenty of players in search of a contract for 2025, whether they’ve seen their exit confirmed by a club or not.

Below, we’ve put together a list of 25 players still without a deal for next year.

Be aware that these aren’t the only ones, but we’ve narrowed it down to these 25 by excluding players who didn’t feature at all in Super League in 2024 and those whose next moves are already well known.

Among those excluded are the likes of Reimis Smith at Catalans, who is off-contract but didn’t play a game for the Dragons in 2024, and Kieran Hudson, who is returning to Castleford Tigers following his exit from Leeds Rhinos with that move to be confirmed shortly.

Below is the list of 25, with the players listed in alphabetical order by surname…

Keanan Brand

Keanan Brand (white shirt, highest) jumps to catch a ball during Leigh Leopards’ victory against Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend in 2024

Utility back Brand made two Super League appearances for Leigh in 2024, as well as one in the Challenge Cup. With the 25-year-old still off-contract, the Leopards have already announced their departures list, and he wasn’t on it, but hasn’t had a new deal confirmed either. He’s not the only one in that boat at Leigh, as we’ll get onto.

Wes Bruines

We’ve tweaked the rules here, because Bruines didn’t play a game for Warrington in 2024, but we promise this is the only ‘cheat’ from us! The young back joined the Wolves ahead of 2024, but was hampered by injury throughout his sole year at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and the club opted not to extend his stay. The Dewsbury native is now back fit and has become a free agent.

Elie El-Zakhem

Back-rower El-Zakhem enjoyed a positive campaign with Castleford, featuring 26 times in total for the Tigers in 2024. After just one year at The Jungle though, the six-time Lebanon international has opted to cut short his time in Super League and hasn’t had a deal for 2025 confirmed anywhere just yet.

Alrix Da Costa

Da Costa’s contract at Catalans has expired, and earlier this year, he was reportedly touted to other Super League clubs. The hooker hasn’t been confirmed as leaving the Stade Gilbert Brutus just yet though, and having only ever played for the Dragons, the nine-time France international could opt to stay with Steve McNamara’s side.

David Fusitu’a

David Fusitu’a warms up ahead of a Leeds Rhinos game in 2024

Outside-back Fusitu’a made 43 appearances for Leeds across an injury-hit three-season stint before departing at the end of the 2024 season with his contract expiring. The ex-Tonga and New Zealand international scored 18 tries during his time at Headingley, and looks set to return Down Under. He hasn’t had a new club confirmed yet, though.

Mickael Goudemand

12-time France international Goudemand had been contracted at Leeds until the end of 2025, but terminated his contract by mutual consent a few weeks after the conclusion of the 2024 campaign. The forward has 125 appearances to his name in the British game, and it’s unknown where his future lies.

Ryan Hampshire

Utility back Hampshire enjoyed two silverware-laden years back with Wigan Warriors, the club whose academy he came through, but has now departed The Brick Community Stadium. As the 29-year-old enters the ‘golden years’ of his career, he’ll be hoping to avoid any more injuries – now 29 games off the milestone of 200 senior career appearances.

Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi

Forward Hindmarsh-Takyi – 26 – penned a two-year deal at Castleford ahead of the campaign just gone, but after a sole season which saw him make eight appearances for the Tigers, he has departed The Jungle. With experience on both sides of the globe it’l be interesting to see where he crops up next.

Jack Hughes

Jack Hughes in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

This would appear a case of Leigh simply not announcing Hughes’ contract extension yet, but as things stand, he officially remains a free agent. The 32-year-old’s deal with the Leopards ran out at the end of the 2024 campaign, and having played every league game for Adrian Lam’s side in 2024, it’s hard to see him not being retained.

Konrad Hurrell

Hurrell is among the most interesting figures on this list. It would appear that Saints genuinely haven’t made their minds up as to whether they’re keeping him around or not having seen his 2024 season cut short through injury. The veteran Tongan has been with Paul Wellens’ side since 2022, but could have played his last game for the club without knowing it.

Matt Ikuvalu

30-year-old Australian ace Ikuvalu made 36 appearances for Catalans in the 18 months or so he spent in Perpignan, but has now departed the Stade Gilbert Brutus. The 30-year-old’s next move remains unconfirmed, but it would appear he is likely to return Down Under.

Luis Johnson

Utility Johnson, 25, is searching for his third permanent home in as many seasons having departed Castleford. Making 10 appearances for the Tigers in 2024, he also spent time out on loan in the Championship with Featherstone Rovers. Whether he will make a permanent drop into the second tier remains to be seen.

Jacob Jones

Jacob Jones (right, tackling) in action for London Broncos in 2024

Versatile forward Jones hasn’t made an appearance for Leigh for two years, spending virtually the entire 2024 campaign out on loan at London Broncos. Following the expiration of that loan in the capital, he’s out of contract where the Leopards are concerned, but they’re yet to officially announce his departure and no other club have announced his signing.

Ricky Leutele

One man definitely leaving Leigh is seven-time Samoa international Leutele. The centre has been among the best in his position in Super League over the last couple of seasons with the Leopards, but they couldn’t fit him into their squad next year, as already detailed by Adrian Lam. The veteran has been linked with a return to Huddersfield Giants, but those links aren’t concrete.

Jacob Miller

Half-back Miller was contracted to Castleford for another 12 months, but has seen his departure from The Jungle confirmed, seemingly agreeing a termination. The Australian playmaker hasn’t found any consistent form while with the Tigers, and could well return Down Under, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Paul Momirovski

Fellow Australian ace Momirovski also struggled for form during the year he spent with Leeds, scoring seven tries in 24 appearances. He has cut short his stay at Headingley, freeing up quota space for Brad Arthur to make use of, and has been confirmed as returning Down Under. His next move is yet to be rubber-stamped.

Ben Nakubuwai

Ben Nakubuwai in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Fiji international Nakubuwai, 28, spent the second half of the 2024 campaign on loan with Featherstone. His time at Leigh would appear to be over given his contract with the Leopards has now expired, but again, the Super League outfit didn’t include him in their departures list at the end of the season. Regardless, he’s yet to be announced as a signing anywhere for 2025.

Tom Opacic

30-year-old Opacic had cut short his stay at Hull KR having been contracted until the end of 2025, publicly stating his desire to get an NRL deal. That hasn’t happened yet, with the centre having featured 48 times for the Robins over the last two seasons, falling out of favour at Craven Park in the second half of the 2024 campaign.

Matt Parcell

Parcell has also left Craven Park having not seen a contract extension come his way. The veteran hooker has been in England since 2017, bowing out with an appearance in the Grand Final which was his 202nd in the British game! Now 32, the Queensland native is set for a return Down Under, but no deal has been announced yet.

Nixon Putt

Putt’s move to Super League just didn’t work out. Homesick for much of the sole year he spent at The Jungle, the 15-time Papua New Guinea international made just seven appearances for Castleford having also appeared on dual-registration/loan for both Batley Bulldogs and Newcastle Thunder. The forward had never played at first-grade level before, and his next move is unknown.

Luis Roberts

Luis Roberts in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

Outside-back Roberts scored five tries in 22 games for Leeds over the last two years with appearances also made on loan for Bradford Bulls. A Leigh-born Wales international, the 22-year-old is now searching for a new club having also previously donned a shirt for his hometown club as well as Swinton Lions, Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils.

Sam Royle

Now 24, St Helens academy product Royle has departed his hometown club and is on the hunt for a new home for the first time in his career. The back-rower featured six times for Paul Wellens’ side in 2024, taking his total appearance tally up to 27. He also has a handful of senior appearances for both Hull KR and Swinton on his CV.

Leon Ruan

Ruan made 13 senior appearances in 2024, but only six came for parent club Leeds – also playing games out on loan/dual-registration for Halifax Panthers, Hull FC and Doncaster. Having been contracted for another year, the 21-year-old has cut short his time at Headingley by mutual consent in search of opportunities elsewhere.

Charlie Severs

Having made his senior bow for Hull FC back in 2022, versatile young gun Severs added another appearance for the Black and Whites to his tally in February against Warrington. The 21-year-old also played six games on loan for York in the season just gone, and having now departed the MKM Stadium, he’s on the open market.

Fouad Yaha

Fouad Yaha in action for Catalans Dragons in 2024

Rounding off this list is Yaha, who – barring a short loan stint with Hull KR in 2023 – has only ever played for Catalans. Scoring 104 tries in 164 appearances for the Dragons to date, he actually remains off-contract – with his future at the Stade Gilbert Brutus unconfirmed.

