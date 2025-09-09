With the business end of the Super League season now upon us, every disciplinary incident is going to potentially result in some huge consequences for a string of major players.

The Rugby Football League’s new disciplinary process system adopted this year means that points accrued throughout 2025 are going to come into play more towards the end of the season. That was underlined this week with a staggering 21 different players charged, and eight receiving suspensions.

Having gone over the six-point threshold, many of those players now know that another incident is highly likely to trigger another suspension should they offend again in the next 12 months. After a quiet start to the year on the disciplinary front, with these points carrying into the start of next year, there will be plenty of suspensions handed out.

And the list of players who are just one infringement away from a ban at this pivotal time of the season is compelling – because it includes some of Super League’s biggest stars.

There is perhaps nowhere better to start than league leaders Hull KR – who have four of their biggest names on the brink of a ban. That includes, most notably, Jez Litten – who is sat on 5.5 points and knows the next time he commits even a Grade A offence, he is going to sit out one match.

But Rovers’ list also includes Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Tyrone May and Rhyse Martin. They will have to be on their best behaviour to avoid a major suspension.

Wigan also have one player on the brink of a ban, centre Adam Keighran. His points total raised to 5.5 after a charge this week against St Helens.

Third-placed Leeds have both Tom Holroyd and Joe Shorrocks treading a fine line while there’s another of Super League’s big hookers in Edwin Ipape one charge away from a ban for Leigh Leopards.

In total, there are 20 players who fall into this bracket – all of whom you can see below. They will know that one more mistake on the disciplinary front, and they could be about to sit out a game at exactly the wrong time of the Super League campaign..

Castleford Tigers: Innes Senior (7.5), Liam Horne (24.5), Alex Mellor (5.5)

Catalans Dragons: Elliott Whitehead (9), Ben Garcia (17)

Huddersfield Giants: Oliver Wilson (7.5), Taane Milne (7.5)

Hull FC: Jordan Rapana (9), Amir Bourouh (6), Yusuf Aydin (8.5)

Hull KR: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (11), Tyrone May (7), Jez Litten (5.5), Rhyse Martin (8.5)

Leeds Rhinos: Tom Holroyd (9), Joe Shorrocks (13)

Leigh Leopards: Edwin Ipape (5)

Salford Red Devils: Finlay Yates (19.5)

Wakefield Trinity: Isaiah Vagana (5.5)

Wigan Warriors: Adam Keighran (5.5)