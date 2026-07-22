We’re entering the second half of the 2026 Super League season – which means a pivotal moment in the recruitment cycle is also starting to approach on the horizon.

From December 1 of this year, any player that is entering the final 12 months of their contract at their existing club is free to negotiate with rival sides in regards to a move elsewhere for 2028.

We’ve seen already a number of clubs lock in players for the following season well in advance of it getting underway, with a plethora of stars having already agreed to terms for 2027 at new clubs several months ago.

And at Hull FC, it’s fair to say there’s a sizeable rebuild coming: which could yet accelerate quicker than expected over this winter.

The Black and Whites have a whopping 17 first-team players entering the final year of their contact later this year, which means they can officially go onto the open market and negotiate terms with other clubs. Here’s that 17, broken down into various categories..

Keep at all costs

Hull have some players you would think would be tied down long before they even get close to speaking to other clubs. Jake Arthur may have only signed a two-year deal but he’s nowhere near his prime, and he’s a player Hull should be looking to keep.

Zak Hardaker may well be getting on, but his presence is invaluable around the club and you could easily envisage him staying beyond the end of 2027, even if just for one more season.

Logan Moy and Arthur Romano would also expect to stay.

Wait and see

There are a couple of big names – and as such, big chunks of salary cap – that Hull have to make some big decisions on. John Asiata has been huge for the Black and Whites when he’s on the fit but as he gets ready to enter the final year of his deal, it’s fair to argue he just hasn’t been on the field enough. He will likely go to the open market.

So too will Sam Lisone, who will go into the second year of a two-year deal he signed when joining from Leeds Rhinos.

Hull also have an option on Connor Bailey they could easily trigger which would take him off the open market, but they may want to see how he fares next year under McNamara.

Youngsters with promise

Hull have a good crop of youngsters that do have potential, but it’s likely not all of them will be retained beyond the end of their existing deals at the end of 2027.

That means some of the likes of Will Hutchinson, Callum Kemp, Lloyd Kemp, Will Kirby and Joe Ward could end up speaking to other clubs for 2028..

Time may be up

However, it’s entirely possible some of this list don’t even get to the point where they see out their final year as a Hull FC player – with the club actively looking to move them on.

Captain Aidan Sezer has been told he is free to leave, and is almost certain to be playing somewhere else by the time the 2027 season rolls around. Hooker Amir Bourouh is wanted by Catalans, and it seems increasingly likely McNamara may look in a different direction for his hooking plans.

And Ed Chamberlain may well have one year left at Hull, but he’s currently out on loan at Bradford. That deal could yet get made permanent, giving Hull some more cap space to clear ahead of McNamara coming in.