There were some impressive results and performances in the opening round of the new Super League season: but for some clubs, it came at a real cost.

The treatment tables are already beginning to mount up after just one week of action, with a handful of teams suffering injury problems in their opening league game of the campaign.

For some, it means extended spells on the sidelines. Others are facing races to be fit for this weekend’s games.

Here’s a look around the competition..

Castleford Tigers

Castleford came through their narrow defeat at Hull KR unscathed in terms of fresh injuries – and Alex Mellor could be back this week to face St Helens.

Catalans Dragons

Prop Romain Navarrete will be missing this Friday when the Dragons head to England to face Warrington Wolves. He failed a HIA during the defeat against Hull FC.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield are doing it tough with injuries already. The likes of George King, Adam Clune and Liam Sutcliffe are still unavailable – and two more players are now on that list.

Harry Rushton will definitely miss this week after failing a HIA, while Sam Hewitt looks unlikely to be fit after picking up a rib injury in the defeat to Warrington. Huddersfield travel to Leigh on Sunday.

Hull FC

Perhaps the standout win of the weekend came via Hull FC – but it came at a cost. Amir Bourouh will definitely miss this week’s game against Wigan Warriors after suffering a head knock and subsequently failing a HIA.

Jack Ashworth did pass a similar head assessment but will be tested again this week. Jed Cartwright also looks likely to be missing after picking up a hamstring problem in the south of France against Catalans Dragons.

Hull KR

Niall Evalds picked up a rib issue but Willie Peters admitted that the fullback is on course to be fit for Thursday night’s game at Wakefield Trinity. However, Peters did admit on Monday that one unnamed player is struggling with a problem.

Leigh Leopards

Winger Josh Charnley was already a fitness doubt going into the opening game against Wigan Warriors, but he did start against his former club. However, Charnley didn’t come back out for the second half, and Adrian Lam admitted that knee problem will now sideline him for several weeks.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds lost prop Mikołaj Oledzki to a head knock during the defeat to Wakefield, and he failed the resulting HIA. That means he will be stood down for this weekend’s game against Salford Red Devils.

However, the Rhinos could welcome back Jarrod O’Connor.

Salford Red Devils

Salford coach Paul Rowley admitted in and amongst the controversy last Saturday that he didn’t select several first-team players due to injuries picked up against Midlands Hurricanes. We will only find out more this week.

St Helens

Winger Lewis Murphy’s Super League debut for the Saints ended prematurely, with the former Wakefield Trinity star coming off with a hamstring problem. Paul Wellens will address that situation later this week.

Wakefield Trinity

Already without a string of frontline forwards for the opening game – and this week’s clash against Hull KR – Wakefield’s early-season injury problems continued to mount with Liam Hood going off with an ankle problem against Leeds Rhinos.

Hood is expected to be out for a few weeks at least, joining the likes of Ky Rodwell, Seth Nikotemo and Josh Griffin on the sidelines.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington picked up no new injury issues in their win against Huddersfield on Sunday. The likes of half-back Leon Hayes remain in the long-term absentee camp, and are still several weeks away from a return.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan seemingly came through the defeat to Leigh okay on the injury front. Their one notable absentee for that game, winger Abbas Miski, is likely to come back into contention after missing the opening round with a knee problem.