We may only be halfway through the 2025 Super League season, but clubs are piecing together their plans for 2026 and beyond already.

At the start of the campaign, well over 100 players were off-contract at the end of the coming season. Some have re-signed at their existing clubs, others have already agreed moves elsewhere.

But there’s still a wealth of talent on the open market for clubs to look at. Here are some of the best..

Theo Fages

It hasn’t quite worked out back in the south of France for Fages, who signed a two-year deal with Catalans at the end of last season.

But he’s still only 30 and has plenty to offer someone. He’d be a useful fit for a number of clubs looking to improve their spine options.

Michael McIlorum

There’s a bit of doubt over this one, as the signs appear to point to the veteran hooker calling time on his career at the end of the season.

But if he decides to go around again, someone has the potential to bring in a player that will bring as much off the field as he does on it.

Sam Lisone

Leeds are keen to keep the big forward, who has really flourished under Brad Arthur in 2025. But no deal has yet been struck – and that could leave the door ajar for others to strike.

Loghan Lewis

It’s hard not to envisage a major turnover of players at Salford come the season’s end for a variety of reasons.

Lewis has unfortunately struggled with injury this year, but the form he showed after arriving midway through 2024 underlines that he’s got plenty to offer a Super League club somewhere.

Jack Ormondroyd

It looked certain that Ormondroyd would leave Salford before the start of this season. He’s still there, but will be a man in-demand for 2026, you’d assume.

Jayden Nikorima

Nikorima arrived midway through last year but it’s hard to imagine him remaining at Salford next year.

Curtis Sironen

St Helens still have a lot of retention business to get through, and some big decisions to make. One of them is whether veteran forward Sironen, still one of their most important players, gets a new deal.

Matt Whitley

Whitley is still unsigned officially but it’s hard to imagine he’d be anywhere else in 2026. However, that won’t stop other clubs being able to approach him right now.

Lachlan Walmsley

Wakefield would, ideally, like to keep the Scottish international but unless the quota changes, they won’t be able to. A consistent performer, Walmsley is definitely going to be a solid addition for someone in Super League or the Championship.

Toby King

It is expected that King will pen a new deal at Warrington. But as of right now, he’s still on the open market.

Adam Keighran

The biggest name of them all? It’s a tough decision for Wigan to make; retain one of the most important players in their backline or afford a long-term opportunity to a youngster like Zach Eckersley?

That’s the most intriguing decision of them all across the competition as it stands, we’d argue.