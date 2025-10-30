The Super League transfer market is about to kick up a gear with the arrival of November 1 and the now-customary deadline for players to discuss terms with rival clubs for the following year nearly upon us.

This year, any player who is entering the final 12 months of their contract in 2026 is (officially) allowed to speak with other clubs about a transfer for 2027 from this Saturday.

And this time around, there are some absolutely colossal names who are about to hit the open market – including the reigning Man of Steel, countless England internationals and a stack of former Super League Grand Final winners.

We have, so far, left Bradford, York and Toulouse’s players off this list as they are transitioning to life in Super League meaning that their whole squad situation is slightly different. Some deals elsewhere, of course, will have already been decided privately – but not yet announced publicly.

But for now, here are the 11 existing clubs and the stacks of players they have who are about to be able to discuss terms elsewhere..

Castleford Tigers: 12

Daejarn Asi, Zac Cini, Sam Hall, Liam Hood (one-year option) Tex Hoy, Akim Matvejev (one-year option), Jason Qareqare, Cain Robb, Louis Senior, Joe Stimson, Brad Singleton, Joe Westerman.

Catalans Dragons: 12

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Léo Darrelatour, Lewis Dodd, Ben Garcia, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Tommy Makinson, Romain Navarrete, Oli Partington, Cesar Rouge, Chris Satae.

Huddersfield Giants: 9

Mathieu Cozza, Adam Clune, Matty English, Jacob Gagai, Ashton Golding, Tui Lolohea, Taane Milne, Kieran Rush, Adam Swift.

Hull FC: 10

Yusuf Aydin, Tom Briscoe, Jed Cartwright, Cade Cust, Brad Fash, Zak Hardaker, Liam Knight, Hugo Salabio, Ligi Sao, Aidan Sezer.

Hull KR: 11

Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Sauaso Sue, Kelepi Tanginoa, Joe Burgess, Rhyse Martin, Jack Brown, Zach Fishwick, Leo Tennison, Lee Kershaw, Leon Ruan.

Leeds Rhinos: 13

Brodie Croft, Joe Diskin, Alfie Edgell, Ash Handley, Ned McCormack, Harry Newman, Jarrod O’Connor, Cameron Smith, Jake Connor, Cooper Jenkins, Keenan Palasia, Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins.

Leigh Leopards: 13

Umyla Hanley, Gareth O’Brien, Owen Trout, Robbie Mulhern, Jack Hughes, Isaac Liu, Aaron Pene, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Ethan O’Neill, Bailey Hodgson, Josh Charnley, Ben McNamara.

St Helens: 6

Kyle Feldt, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Murphy, Mark Percival, Tristan Sailor, Alex Walmsley.

Wakefield Trinity: 6

Thomas Doyle, Myles Lawford, Mason Lino, Cam Scott, Lachlan Walmsley, Will Tate.

Warrington Wolves: 8

Matt Dufty, George Williams, James Harrison (option for 2027), Ben Currie, Luke Yates, Joe Philbin, Oli Leyland, Tevita Pangai Jr.

Wigan Warriors: 5

Tiaki Chan, Tyler Dupree, George Hirst, Patrick Mago (one-year option), Sam Eseh.