Warrington Wolves are in the thick of a race to make the Super League Grand Final – but their attention may already be turning towards some big contract calls in 2027.

As it stands, any player off-contract at the end of next year can enter with discussions about a deal for 2028 elsewhere before the end of this year. From December 1, clubs can formally approach players off-contract at the end of 2027 – and we’ve already seen how that can have a big impact on the transfer market.

Warrington have some players leaving at the end of this season, including mainstays such as Toby King and Joe Philbin as well as England captain George Williams.

But there are ten members of Sam Burgess’ first-team squad who are about to go into the final year of their contract with Warrington – meaning that in just a few weeks, they can start to talk to other teams.. here’s who they are.

The headline overseas men

Three of the men the Wire signed at the start of this season – who have all had a positive impact throughout this season – feature on this list.

Forward Toff Sipley has added a real good lift to Warrington’s pack and you would imagine he would be a player the Wolves would love to keep around.

Then there are outside backs Albert Hopoate and Josh Smith. Both have done well, but the Wolves have some fantastic young players coming through the ranks, and they’ll have to balance top overseas talent with not blocking any of those pathways.

It’ll be a tricky decision – but given how they’ve both gone in their first season in Super League, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one or both agree new contract.

Senior stars

Perhaps the frontline name on the domestic front is prop Liam Byrne. Still only 27, Byrne categorically has his best years ahead of him as a middle, and he has been a regular performer for Burgess throughout the 2027 season.

Warrington do have an option in their favour to trigger an extra year on his contract if they so wish, something they can do at any stage. But if they don’t do it before December 1, Byrne can go onto the open market.

So too can Max Wood – who may realistically have already played his final game for the Wire. Wood is heading back to Hull FC on loan in 2027 and while there is an option on his deal too, Wood is unlikely to feature for Warrington next season.

Perhaps the most exciting and interesting name on here though? Cai Taylor-Wray. He is going into the last 12 months of his contract at the end of this year; again, there is an option in Warrington’s favour which they can trigger at any time before December 1, and it removes him from the open market.

But you wonder if Warrington will already be thinking longer term than that.

Younger players

Beyond those players, there are also four of Warrington’s younger players coming up to the final year of their deal too.

Leon Hayes has shown great promise in recent weeks but will likely be understudy to Ewan Irwin and Brodie Croft. There are also Jake Thewlis and Adam Holroyd in the bracket of off-contract at the end of 2027, too.

And finally, young outside back Arron Lindop has 12 months left: but Warrington have an option on his deal for another year.

The Wolves are also expected to keep James Harrison for another 12 months having triggered his option, but that has not been made official yet.