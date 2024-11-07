The 10 Super League stars involved in Pacific Championships finals, including Papua New Guinea octet

Ten Super League stars will be involved in this weekend’s Pacific Championships finals, including no fewer than EIGHT donning the shirt of Papua New Guinea!

It promises to be a thrilling weekend of action, with four games across four different competitions, featuring some of the best men’s and women’s players on the planet.

And we’ve got you covered at Love Rugby League, with a full preview of everything you can expect.

Here’s a run through of all ten broken down by nation…

Tonga

Tui Lolohea in action for Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022

Having finished 2nd in the Pacific Cup group, Tonga take on world champions Australia in the top tier competition’s final.

The Kangaroos don’t have any Super League players in their squad, but Huddersfield Giants’ Tui Lolohea will take to the field for Tonga.

Half-back Lolohea, who will turn 30 in January, made his debut for Mate Ma’a Tonga in May 2015 and now has 21 caps to his name.

New Zealand

Peta Hiku in action for New Zealand in the 2024 Pacific Championships

New Zealand ended bottom of that Pacific Cup group and as a result, they must now face Pacific Bowl champions Papua New Guinea in a promotion/relegation final.

The winner of that clash will compete in the Pacific Cup come 2025, while the loser will be placed into the Pacific Bowl.

Hull KR’s Peta Hiku is the Kiwis’ only representative from the British game having become the first Super League player chosen by New Zealand since 2017.

Veteran back Hiku, who will turn 32 next month, made his bow for the Kiwis in May 2014 and now has 19 caps on his CV.

Papua New Guinea

PNG’s representation in Super League has grown in recent years, and that’s exemplified by the fact that eight of their squad for Sunday morning’s promotion/relegation final will be plying their trade in the British game’s top flight come 2025.

Castleford trio Liam Horne, Sylvester Namo and Judah Rimbu will all feature. Between them, those three boast 16 caps for the Kumuls, with new Tigers recruit Rimbu recently agreeing a two-year deal to move to The Jungle in 2025.

Castleford trio Liam Horne, Sylvester Namo and Judah Rimbu will all feature. Between them, those three boast 16 caps for the Kumuls, with new Tigers recruit Rimbu recently agreeing a two-year deal to move to The Jungle in 2025.

Warrington Wolves duo Rodrick Tai and Dan Russell have also been named in Jason Demetriou’s squad for Sunday’s final at the CommBank Stadium, though Russell is on the ‘reserves’ list, so isn’t likely to feature.

With 19 PNG appearances between the pair to date, they will both line up alongside one another at the Halliwell Jones Stadium next year with Russell having penned a two-year deal with the Wolves from 2025.

Leigh Leopards ace Edwin Ipape hasn’t been involved in this year’s Pacific Championships through injury, but club and country team-mate Lachlan Lam has been.

The playmaker, who captained the Kumuls for the first time last weekend against the Cook Islands, will again start in the halves against New Zealand. His international appearance tally currently stands at 12

Salford Red Devils ace Nene Macdonald has now played 20 games for PNG having debuted on the international scene back in October 2013. The versatile back will line up at full-back in Sunday’s final.

Rounding things off, new Hull KR recruit Rhyse Martin returns and takes back the captaincy for Demetriou’s side.

After sitting out last weekend’s win against the Cook Islands, the final against the Kiwis will see the veteran make his 19th appearance for the Kumuls.

Following Sunday’s game, Martin’s attention will turn to the Robins and Craven Park, where the 31-year-old has penned a two-year deal from 2025.

