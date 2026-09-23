There’s a big winter ahead at Hull KR as the Robins move on from the Willie Peters era and welcome Nathan Cayless as head coach: and he has plenty of big questions awaiting him at Craven Park.

There are almost certainly going to be recruitment decisions to be made in the immediate term which will shape Rovers’ 2027 squad as they target a return to major finals.

But beyond that, Cayless and the Robins have to decide on the futures of a number of high-profile stars who are off-contract at the end of next year.

As such, with the current rules the way they are, all of those players can enter the open market in December this year and discuss terms with other clubs for the 2028 season. It means there are some big decisions to be made on some huge players. Here are the 10 in question..

Star overseas trio

Cayless will have to consider Rovers’ overseas quota situation when factoring in the big contract decisions for the end of next season -with three hugely pivotal figures in the Robins’ rise coming up to the end of their deals.

The Robins saw off interest from elsewhere last year to convince Tyrone May to sign a new two-year contract, but that deal runs out at the end of 2027.

Similarly, Peta Hiku and Sauaso Sue – the latter of whom signed a 12-month extension earlier this year to remain with Rovers in 2027 – are also heading into the final seasons of their deals. You would expect that Sue is more than likely to finish up – but it remains unclear whether or not Hiku and May will stay to be pivotal figures in the Cayless era long-term.

They are three of the most pressing decisions: but certainly not the only ones.

Senior domestic men

As mentioned, the big decisions go beyond Rovers’ overseas quota, too.

The biggest one? Veteran forward Dean Hadley – who is off-contract next year and will be 35 by the time that deal expires. Will he go round for at least one more season, or will his time as a Robin come to an end in 2027?

Sam Luckley and Jack Broadbent have also been constants for Peters throughout the majority of his time in charge, and hugely reliable figures to call upon. Their futures are also in doubt beyond the end of next season – with Broadbent in particular an interesting case.

A reliable utility figure who has been a competent backup in a multitude of positions, does he decide to look elsewhere for regular first-team rugby in a specific role? He can speak to clubs in just a few short weeks as it stands.

Youngsters on the market

The other four players in question are younger members of Rovers’ setup.

Frankie Dearlove, Harvey Horne, Cobie Wainhouse and Louix Gorman have all been given opportunities as Peters rotated his deck throughout the latter part of the 2026 season.

But they may have to make a bigger impact next year if they are to be given deals into 2028 and beyond.