‘That is beyond freakish’ – Sydney Roosters star scores ‘try of the decade’

Canterbury Bulldogs held onto claim a vital 24-20 win over the Sydney Roosters in the NRL, despite Chooks winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scoring one of the greatest tries in modern history.

The rugby union convert, who has replaced England star Dom Young as the Roosters’ go-to outside back this season, crossed for two tries in the defeat, but his second has already gone viral on social media.

Mark Nawaqanitawase scores ‘try of the decade’ for Sydney Roosters

A clever cut-out pass found Nawaqanitawase in space on the Roosters’ right wing, and he charged down towards the try-line, and despite the incoming tackle of Bulldogs’ man Matt Burton, he put in a kick – while in mid-air – and won the race to score.

This prompted the commentators to dub it ‘the try of the decade’ and ‘beyond freakish’, and even described it as ‘one of the best tries of all time’.

It has also left fans showering it with flowers too.

“Rugby league is class isn’t it? Why more people don’t watch it is beyond me. Incredible skill this,” said one fan.

MORE NRL: Off-contract England star linked with sensational mid-season NRL switch

Another added: “I’ve watched this a dozen times .. I can’t think of any other try like this one that I’ve ever seen.”

Another user posted: “Try of the year surely, the presence of mind not to put the right foot down before kicking, just insane skill.”

One other said: “Yeah so this was actually insane. He’s such a freak and this is one of the best tries I’ve ever seen. Wow.”

ORIGIN: NSW women dominate to take out Origin series

The former Wallaby and Olympic Sevens star has quickly settled to life in the 13-man code, scoring eight tries in his nine NRL appearances for the Roosters. That form continued tonight too, as he scored two of his side’s three tries in the narrow loss.

His first effort put the Roosters in front, too, but the Bulldogs later ran in four tries to claim a vital win to keep them at the top of the table.

READ NEXT: Lachlan Galvin saga takes fresh turn as Wests Tigers make huge decision