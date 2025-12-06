Tex Hoy sends parting message ahead of Australia return

Tex Hoy has sent a parting message to the UK ahead of his return Down Under, following his exit from Castleford Tigers.

The 26-year-old back, who can play in the halves and at full-back, was granted early release by the West Yorkshire club earlier this off-season.

‘In a bit UK’

“Castleford Tigers can confirm that Tex Hoy has been released from the final year of his contract to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere,” the club said in a statement last month.

“We wish Tex all the best for the future and thank him for his service to Castleford Tigers.”

Hoy joined the Fords part-way through the 2024 season from Super League rivals Hull FC, making 35 appearances for the club while scoring 13 tries and kicking 20 goals.

Prior to his move to the OneBore Stadium, Hoy notched 24 appearances for the Airlie Birds, scoring three tries and two goals in the process.

While his future is still yet to be confirmed, it seems he will head back to his native Australia ahead of the upcoming 2026 season, with him posting a farewell message to the UK on his Instagram story.

“3 years, 4 days, been a pleasure UK,” he wrote. “Life-long memories, life-long experiences, life-long friendships.”

In a message to his girlfriend, he added: “Thank you for being by my side through it all and creating a little life on the other side of the world! Now to start one in Australia with a little gremlin.

He concluded the post with: “In a bit UK.”

Hoy is still on the lookout for a new club ahead of the new campaign, but would bring plenty of NRL and reserve grade experience with him to a new employer.

A product of the Newcastle Knights system, Hoy made his senior NRL debut for the club during 2020, and went onto make a total of 29 first grade appearances between then and 2022. Alongside that, he also made 30 appearances for the club’s reserves in the NSW Cup, scoring nine tries in the process.

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 New Leigh recruit lauds Leopards’ Papua New Guinean connection as 2026 targets set

👉🏻 Warrington Wolves pair join Championship newcomers ahead of 2026 as siblings reunite

👉🏻 Kevin Sinfield smashes fundraising target for latest 7 in 7 challenge ahead of Headingley return

👉🏻 Ex-Hull FC and Bradford Bulls man handed surprise NRL lifeline after rugby union switch as destination revealed