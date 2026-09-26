Tevita Pangai Jr is staying in Super League in 2027 – after signing a multi-year deal to play for Leigh Leopards.

Pangai Jr is a free agent after leaving Hull KR following the end of the Robins’ season – but he is remaining in England after agreeing to join Adrian Lam’s side on a long-term deal.

The forward had a chequered spell with Rovers, ultimately spending as much time suspended as he did on the field. But he will aim to return to top form in 2027 with the Leopards.

Pangai Jr addresses shock Leigh transfer

He said: “Me and my family are very excited to join Leigh Leopards.

“I just wanted to thank my agent Ahmad Merhi for working tirelessly behind the scenes with Andrew Henderson and Adrian Lam to get this across the line. I also want to thank the club, its coaching staff, Board of Directors and owner Derek Beaumont for taking a leap of faith, and hopefully I can repay that faith.

“I’m really looking forward to getting a full pre-season and working hard with my new teammates, earning the respect of the coaching staff and the players and, more importantly, our members and fans.”

‘Tier one’ Pangai Jr first of several Leigh signings

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont said Pangai Jr’s arrival was the first of ‘three tier one’ signings to join the club – with Kai O’Donnell expected to be one of them after his return from NRL side North Queensland Cowboys.

“This is a great signing from the club and Hendo (Andrew Henderson) has worked hard selling our vision to beat off strong competition. Of course, money comes into it, but this is one of the returns on investment that going to Vegas brings, with the attraction of that and, in particular, the way we will be looking after the team with some fun events out there.

“TPJ is a big, solid, experienced player who is just what we need. We have a history of getting the best from players who have had issues in their career, and that’s because, whilst we have high standards, we also have an understanding of life’s difficulties and individuals’ different strengths and weaknesses.

“Lammy is a coach who gets the best out of people. It’s there for all to see how he improves players and how they all want to give their all for him and the club because of the off-field wins they can earn from him.

“We work hard but play harder, and Vegas will be a great example of doing that. Fans have understandably been a bit restless waiting for news, and this week saw the news of some positive retentions of our players. This is the first of three tier-one value players and at least one other that our fans can look forward to in the off-season.

“I am looking forward to hearing the noise in the Leopards Den from that first carry off the back fence!”