Tevita Pangai Jnr has admitted to feeling he has let Hull KR down following his spell with the club.

The powerhouse forward signed for the Robins on a deal until the end of the season but has been limited to just five appearances due to disciplinary issues. He was banned for six matches for a gouging charge on Jake Connor and two games into his return, he received another four-match ban after being charged for three separate offences of late contact on a passer in the same game.

That suspension has been extended to five games after Rovers failed in an appeal, leaving him out of action until the Grand Final, should the Robins navigate their way to Old Trafford.

His career with Rovers now appears to be over and sharing his thoughts on Instagram, the former Catalans Dragons and NRL forward expressed his remorse for not having the impact that he had hoped.

“As I’ve had time to self-reflect and spent sleepless nights thinking about my suspension and mistakes, I know l’ve let you Robins fans down.

“I came here to join a winning culture and recapture the form l had earlier in my career. I came with personal and team goals, and I worked hard to get myself into the shape to perform at the level I did then.

“I’ve done my work during the week with the coaches, studying opposition plays and shapes. So I know what’s coming, and if I can read it, I try to disrupt it or even stop it.

“I want to make the contact count, stop them coming into the line and make life easier for the men outside me.

“But I also know I have adjustments to make – with my loading points and with the way the game has changed.

“Maybe the system plays a part, but I’ll always look at myself first and ask myself how I can improve and stop this from happening again.

“LOVE

“Still backing the Brodies to Old Trafford!

“BACK IN THE LAB #DawgWork”

Rovers will have to do it the hard way if they are to give Pangai Jnr a chance of playing again this year. They are currently sixth in Super League with three rounds to go, just two points ahead of St Helens in seventh.